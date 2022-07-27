Executive Council meeting July 27

The Executive Council met at New England College in Henniker on July 27, 2022.

 By Josie Albertson-Grove/New Hampshire Union Leader

The Executive Council on Wednesday approved contracts with four clinics to provide birth control and screening for sexually transmitted diseases, but again rejected contracts for the three largest clinics, which also provide abortions.

The vote leaves those clinics without funding to cover services for patients without health insurance.