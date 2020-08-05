CONCORD — Facing the prospect of overcrowded hospital emergency rooms, the Executive Council approved an office lease Wednesday critical to creating 16 transitional beds for adults leaving New Hampshire Hospital to live in the community.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state needs to house these beds in the state-owned Philbrook Building in Concord because adults with behavior health problems in recent weeks have ended up in hospital emergency rooms.
The emergency room crisis occurred because New Hampshire Hospital had adults being discharged but without a place to live in the community.
“This building is directly related to reducing that,” Shibinette said.
The 10-year, $3.7 million lease the council approved provides a new home for the 85-person, Office of Professional Licensure and Certification that will occupy three floors in a downtown Concord office building.
The licensing office had been in the Philbrook Building and had to be moved out to make renovations for this transitional housing.
According to lease documents, the landlord of the building at 7 Eagle Square to house the licensing office is Concord developer and former Republican State Chairman Steve Duprey.
The building already has another state agency tenant, the Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
A former congressional candidate and state representative, Duprey has given at least $9,000 to Gov. Chris Sununu’s past campaigns for office.
Sununu’s adversaries have criticized him for approving no-bid contracts to rent space dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in other buildings that Duprey owns.
Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, and a primary candidate for governor, questioned why the state would grant a long-term lease at “first class” rates in the midst of the pandemic when real estate companies are dealing with fewer willing tenants.
“This is making the state bail out this building that is now mostly empty at first-class, 100% rates and doing it for 10 years,” Volinsky said.
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, said the council should have been briefed on this matter before state officials signed this retroactive lease and let the licensing office start to move into this new space last week.
“It is just not fair to us to say OK, it’s a done deal, you have to vote for it or, you know what, you are hurting the people who need help the most,” Gatsas said. “It’s not fair.”
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said the rent being paid is the going rate for this office space.
“We felt like it was a good price given there is no market of space for this quantity,” Arlinghaus said.
“I don’t think we are paying ridiculous rates. I think the rate is market.”
Sununu said state officials had to act quickly because a federal judge recently ruled against the state in a lawsuit brought by advocates for the mentally ill.
“This is only something that has come up in the last six weeks,” Sununu said.
He noted Philbrook was a former hospital building for troubled children so it only cost $350,000 to renovate the space.
The state will spend about $2.5 million to run this housing program over the next year and a half.
“It is the easiest and cheapest solution to take pressure off the system,” Sununu said.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald praised the contract and using the Philbrook building for this purpose. “We have been in very intense discussions with hospitals and other affected community groups about solving this once and for all,” MacDonald said.
“In my standpoint, this lease is absolutely a critical building block.”