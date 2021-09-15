NASHUA – The state Executive Council on Wednesday rejected family planning contracts for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and two clinics in Concord and Greenland that also advertise they perform elective abortions.
All four Republicans on the council rejected these contracts, which would have run from last June 30 through the end of 2021.
Planned Parenthood operated five clinics in New Hampshire; the other providers turned down were Equality Health Center in Concord and the Joan Lovering Health Center in Greenland.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, was the lone supporter.
“A no vote harms the women and children of our state. We need to quit playing politics with the health care of the women of our state and approve these contracts,” she said.
Gov. Chris Sununu called the vote “incredibly disappointing.”
“I brought these contracts forward because I support them, just as I have every year as governor, because they protect women’s health and it is the right thing to do,” he said in a statement. “Today's action to vote down funding like cancer screenings and other women’s health services is incredibly disappointing and not something I agree with.”
The council did approve, 3-2, contracts for the four other family planning providers that don’t perform elective abortions.
Councilors Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, and Janet Stevens, R-Rye, joined Warmington in backing those four.
Councilors David Wheeler, R-Milford, and Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, opposed them.
Wheeler said all of the programs could be performing medically-necessary abortions.
“Could any of these providers be providing abortions?” Wheeler asked.
Deputy Public Health Director Patricia Tilley answered, “Hypothetically yes” though all of them have told state officials that they do not.
Tilley said the state doesn't collect data on where abortions take place in New Hampshire healthcare centers.
Gatsas said he opposed all the contracts because they let clinics provide the morning after pill to a minor girl without parental consent.
The morning after pill is used to prevent an unintended pregnancy for women who have had unprotected sex or whose birth control method has failed.
“My position hasn’t changed today. I believe a woman has the right to do what they want to do, but a 14-year-old should have to get consent,” Gatsas said.
State budget placed more restrictions on programs
The highly-anticipated vote came at the St. Joseph Hospital’s nursing school. Right after the vote, one abortion rights supporter shouted an expletive at Wheeler while another predicted there will be more “back-alley abortions thanks to you men.”
Melanie Levesque, a New Hampshire Democratic Party senior advisor, said Sununu is responsible for this outcome despite his admonishment of the council's decision.
“Chris Sununu’s Executive Council voted repeatedly today to take away New Hampshire women’s access to quality, affordable reproductive health care. Chris Sununu is directly responsible for the Executive Council’s votes to defund Planned Parenthood and other family planning centers across New Hampshire that provide critical care to women," Levesque said.
“Sununu vigorously campaigned to secure an anti-reproductive healthcare majority on the Executive Council, and now thousands of Granite Staters will lose access to critical health care services as a result."
None of the family planning money may be spent on abortion services.
The first-ever ban on abortions after 24 weeks contained in the state budget trailer bill Sununu signed last June also required that these programs undergo financial audits to confirm that any abortions performed are “physically and financially separate” from other reproductive services such as cancer screenings
Attorney General John Formella agreed with Tilley that all providers have shown state officials that they complied with this new restriction.
Wheeler said the 2,000 pages of contract amendments fails to confirm that the abortion providers aren't commingling these dollars.