MANCHESTER — Executive Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, said Thursday he’s sitting in a Catholic Medical Center bed waiting to be scheduled soon for heart bypass surgery.
Wheeler, 61, said he went to receive a stress test after he felt nagging chest pain while going to bed Sunday night.
“I have had shortness of breath relatively recently, and I just decided to have it looked at once and for all,” Wheeler said. “Some days were better than others. It comes and goes. I could stack two cords of wood one day and be fine, and then the next day, after minimal exertion, I’d get these chest pains.”
Wheeler said he had a battery of tests at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua Wednesday and then he was transferred to CMC to be prepped for surgery.
“I’m very optimistic and feel glad that I took the initiative to get this taken care of,” Wheeler said during a telephone interview.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Wheeler remains engaged despite the sudden illness.
“I spoke with Dave this morning and he was in great spirits,” Sununu said.
“In typical Dave fashion, all he wanted to do was talk about work, the state budget, and how he can help move things forward. I join the people of New Hampshire in wishing him a speedy recovery”
Last November, voters sent Wheeler back for a sixth term serving on the council, defeating Nashua Democratic Councilor Debora Pignatelli, who had beaten him two years earlier.
Sununu had campaigned aggressively in 2020 for Wheeler and Wakefield Republican Councilor Joe Kenney to win back their seats and flip the council from Democrat to Republican control.
Sununu’s victory over Concord Democrat Dan Feltes helped give him a 4-1 GOP council.
The change has already led to this council confirming Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as chief justice of the Supreme Court and Ryan Terrell of Nashua to a seat on the state Board of Education.
The Democratic-led council had turned down Sununu’s nominations of MacDonald and Terrell in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua sent her best wishes.
“I along with my Senate colleagues send our best wishes to Executive Councilor Wheeler for a successful surgery and a quick recovery,” Rosenwald said in a statement. “We will be keeping Executive Councilor Wheeler in our thoughts and prayers.”
Wheeler said after the surgery he’ll be laid up for a while, but hopes to participate in meetings and council business remotely as soon as possible.
“I’ll be getting the next agenda tomorrow (Friday), and I’m looking forward to going through it,” Wheeler said. “As you might imagine, I’m going crazy just sitting around waiting for a briefing from my surgical team.”
Wheeler owns Maranatha Carpet and Miracle Acres Farm, the latter where he grows Christmas trees and makes maple syrup.
He and his wife, Joy, have four children, two foster children and 10 grandchildren.
Prior to his election to the council, Wheeler served in the state Senate for six years and the House of Representatives for four years.
A fiscal and social conservative, Wheeler was honored as Americans for Prosperity NH’s Tom Thomson Conservative of the Year in 2018.
Wheeler was a major force in the gun rights movement in the state who played a major role in urging Sununu in 2017 to repeal the requirement that handgun purchasers had to get a permit from the local policy chief to carry a concealed weapon.