CONCORD — A closely divided House of Representatives narrowly endorsed two bills Thursday to expand eligibility for parents to receive state grants to send their children to private, home or alternative public schools.
The House passed and sent to the state Senate one bill to raise the income limit to allow more families to qualify for Education Freedom Accounts (HB 367) and a second (HB 464) for “at risk” students, regardless of family wealth, to get EFAs, which critics liken to school vouchers.
These moves come two weeks after the House voted to approve a separate bill (HB 430) to pare back EFAs and in the future give them only to children who attended public school in the previous year.
Among the more than 3,000 families who get EFAs, about 80% of them were not enrolled in public schools when they applied.
The House about-face was all about attendance. More Republicans were in the chamber Thursday than had been there two weeks ago, when they narrowly lost.
On the same front Thursday, the Republican-led Senate appeared to strike a death knell for attempts this session to impose further restrictions on the EFA program.
Along party lines, the Senate voted, 14-10, to kill its own bill (SB 141), which would have limited future EFAs for families of public school students and imposed more legislative oversight.
Currently, EFAs are limited to families of four that make up to 300% of the federal poverty level — $90,000 for a family of four.
The House voted, 187-184, to raise the income limit for that same family to $105,000 annually, or 350% of the federal poverty level.
“You can argue this increase by a small amount really keeps up with the historic inflation that we have been experiencing,” said Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, one of the original authors of the EFA plan.
“Hundreds of families today are denied access to this program due to the income.”
Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, said the program already had grown out of control and additions to it will only further hurt public schools.
“When the state diverts money away from public schools, what happens? That’s right, they increase our property taxes,” Luneau said.
EFAs to all ‘at risk’
The House voted, 192-184, to allow EFAs for parents at any income level if they are military or have homeless, migrant or foster children or children who have special needs or are bullied at school.
“This is about a bill trying to make sure the student can stay in the EFA program regardless of moving from one foster home to another,” said Rep. Alicia Lekas, R-Hudson.
Last month, Sununu had proposed in a trailer bill to his state budget plan (HB 2) to allow these “at-risk” families to receive EFAs if they make up to 500% of the poverty level — $150,000 for a family of four.
Rep. Claudia Damon, D-Concord, noted that when the program began in 2021, it had a price tag of less than $200,000 a year. Already it’s cost nearly $25 million, she said.
Sununu’s budget seeks to raise EFA spending to $30 million annually.
“This bill extends the program far beyond its original extent,” Damon said.
In the Senate, Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, said the program attracted even more support than advocates expected.
“No one can argue that the EFA program is one of the most successful startup programs in the country,” Lang said.
But Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, said the Legislature should require families every year to be deemed financially eligible for EFAs, as must those who seek public assistance.
The program currently gives the scholarship based on the finances of the family at the time of an initial application.
“We are here to meet the standards and the needs of New Hampshire students and to be stewards of taxpayer money and be accountable to all of our citizens,” Altschiller said.