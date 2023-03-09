CONCORD — A closely divided House of Representatives narrowly endorsed two bills Thursday to expand eligibility for parents to receive state grants to send their children to private, home or alternative public schools.

The House passed and sent to the state Senate one bill to raise the income limit to allow more families to qualify for Education Freedom Accounts (HB 367) and a second (HB 464) for “at risk” students, regardless of family wealth, to get EFAs, which critics liken to school vouchers.