Facing divided House, Packard equalizes committees
Buy Now

With the New Hampshire House of Representatives more closely divided by party than at any time in modern history, House Speaker Sherman Packard, left, R-Londonderry, decided nearly all policy committees should have an equal number of Democratic and Republican members. Here, he took the oath of office last month with from left Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown and Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn.

CONCORD — Facing the smallest majority in modern history, New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, decided to make Democrats equal partners on nearly every policy committee over the next two years.

The most notable exception came in the House Finance Committee that will have 12 Republicans and 11 Democrats.

Facing divided House, Packard equalizes committees
Buy Now

House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, endorsed the call from House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester, to have nearly all policy committees have the same number of Democratic and Republican members.  Here, Wilhelm took the oath of office with fellow lawmakers during Organization Day last Dec. 7