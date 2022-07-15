Seacoast communities are still a little on edge after the false alarms set off Tuesday at the nuclear power plant in Seabrook, and questions are swirling about how effectively the plant’s owners communicated with emergency responders.
A handful of the alarms at the Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant were activated Tuesday morning, blaring messages to evacuate the area.
So when messages blared from loudspeakers at Philips Exeter Academy during a drill there on Friday, according to the state Department of Emergency Management, some nearby residents posted on social media that they believed the emergency messages the school broadcast on its system were related to the Seabrook plant.
The school’s alarms were part of a drill at the school, according to the department.
The Tuesday alarms went off because of a test, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the plant’s Florida-based parent company, NextEra Energy.
In a letter Friday to NextEra CEO John Ketchum, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the company had been too slow to reassure the public.
“At a time when more information was needed about safety at the plant, there was limited public communication from NextEra aside from a brief statement issued several hours later, which is insufficient,” Shaheen wrote. “I hope you will do more to reassure the public that an incident like this will not happen again.”
Shaheen also pushed the company to review how the alarms were set off, and explain how it would communicate more quickly with local officials in the event of another alarm.
In a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday, the site vice president of the Seabrook plant, Brian Booth, assured the governor that the emergency alert system works. The letter, first reported by WMUR, also stated that the plant’s parent company was reviewing the alarm activation, and looking into ways to streamline communication with local and state safety officials.