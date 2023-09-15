Family court reform panel faces critical stage
The Special Committee to Study the Family Division of the Circuit Court completed its initial public comment phase and will start working on proposed reforms.

Here, Lindsay Smith of Hampton, left with her mother, Cynthia, provided chilling testimony of Lindsay in November 2021 being shot in the head by her abuser less than a month after a judge declined to give her a permanent protective order against him.

CONCORD — A 35-year-old Hampton woman still recovering after she was shot in the head by her abuser told a family court legislative committee that victims should not have to prove the “dangerousness” of those who menace them.

State Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, chairman of the 10-person panel, said last week’s testimony was “the best we have had” to date.