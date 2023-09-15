CONCORD — A 35-year-old Hampton woman still recovering after she was shot in the head by her abuser told a family court legislative committee that victims should not have to prove the “dangerousness” of those who menace them.
State Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, chairman of the 10-person panel, said last week’s testimony was “the best we have had” to date.
But Pearson, CEO of a Christian healing ministry, said he’s determined to take enough time to form comprehensive recommendations for legislation and advice for New Hampshire’s judiciary.
“We know that we can’t address every issue, but we wanted to address several matters and do it thoroughly,” Pearson said during an interview.
“When do I hope to get done? The answer is when we have good work product.”
This is the third time lawmakers have studied reforming the family court system since its creation in 1995. Already this group has taken more public testimony than any before it.
Stakeholders view improving the family court as a “Rubik’s Cube” of New Hampshire policy reform.
Those who tackle it find layer after layer of complexity, conflicting distractions and the appearance of routes to a solution that only trap the reformer in a never-ending maze.
“If this were easy, it would have been done quite a while ago,” said Pearson, who convinced House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, to break protocol and give this special committee until the end of 2024 to complete its work.
Vice Chairman Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said with the initial phase of public comment over, it is time for the bipartisan panel to roll up its sleeves and come up with the best ways to improve things.
“You hear stories that are very painful, and the one thing that we have done is to make sure everyone has been treated respectfully,” Smith said.
“The testimony is cathartic for people, but it is not necessarily structured in a way to improve the system. We really need to take a deep dive into how to address the problems.”
Painful story
It doesn’t get any more painful than the story of Lindsay Smith.
In November 2021, her ex-boyfriend, 55-year-old Richard Lorman of Wilton, emptied his gun into her as she left her job at Doyle Sailmakers in Salem, Mass.
"Despite my seven brain surgeries and year-and-a-half hospitalization, my skull, jaw, and spine are still smattered with bullet fragments," Smith testified.
Smith had obtained a restraining order against Lorman two months before the shooting.
"I will make you pay," Lorman told her, according to court documents. "You can't trust anything to be okay anymore. I am going to turn your world upside down. You'll see. You'll pay. You chose this."
Smith told the panel that Hampton Family Court Judge Polly Hall approved a 30-day restraining order but cited a lack of a "present, credible threat" in refusing to extend it on Oct. 20, 2021.
Lorman tried to kill her 17 days later, and then shot and killed himself.
“It baffles me, had this temporary restraining order remained in place, Rick would not have been able to purchase the gun he got just two weeks later,” Smith said.
An internal review concluded Judge Hall acted appropriately in denying the protective order, in part because the evidence of abuse Smith offered was months old.
“Judges say they can’t rule on what they don’t have,” Pearson said.
Constructive change
Rep. Smith said the committee has urged those testifying not to retry their cases or try to coax the committee into condemning individual judges.
Instead, the panel is soliciting suggestions for constructive change.
“We were not going to be a 'gotcha' committee," Smith said. "I think we had varying degrees of success with that.”
Former Rep. Betty Gay, R-Salem, last week proposed 17 reforms, including creating an appeals process or de novo hearing for parties in family court, putting a stop to courts ordering counseling not covered by insurance and making shared parenting the default position from which family court judges should start.
“A lot of this is about better enforcement of existing court orders,” Gay said.
Former Rep. Dan Itse, R-Fremont, said lawmakers should rein in the courts’ powers, which in the beginning were broad.
“You have to take away the ‘there-are-no-rules’ aspect of the family court,’” Itse said.
Proposal on domestic violence
Many endorse another of Itse’s proposals -- to move domestic violence cases out of family court and back into circuit courts.
“This is a real crime. It doesn’t belong in a court set up to deal with civil disputes,” Itse said.
Rep. Smith spoke of the need for more training and resources for family court judges, who unlike their colleagues in other courts have not clerks or support staff.
“These family court judges are dropped in with virtually no subject-matter training and expected to make complex decisions,” said Smith, a former chairman of the House Finance Committee.
“When they say it’s not about the money, it’s always about the money.”
Pearson said Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald already is working on creating a better training regimen for these judges.
“In family court you have to give judges the discretion, and if it looks like to an outside observer that someone is leaning too far one way or another, that is something for an administrative judge to address,” Pearson said.
“You can’t write a law to do that. I am very pleased with how the leadership of the judicial branch in New Hampshire is walking alongside us. They know they aren’t perfect.”
Upcoming bills
Over the coming weeks, the House Children and Family Law Committee will take up seven retained bills that could become vehicles for reform. They include:
• Establishing a right to submit evidence and testimony in family court (HB 475);
• Requiring the rules of evidence to apply in all family court cases (HB 499);
• Expanding the right of parents to have access to child medical records that are part of a family court case (SB 253) and,
• Banning the use of reunification therapy (HB 306).
“We aren’t quite sure yet, but we might use those retained bills as a vehicle to add an amendment to change the bill or to start over with a new bill next year,” Pearson said.
At the same time, Pearson has created four subtopics that small working groups will specialize in with the goal of formulating recommendations.
The topics are guardian ad litem, judicial training and supervision, making court forms more user-friendly and the rules of evidence in family court.
Pearson decided to have Democrats run two of the work groups and Republicans chair the other two.
“My style generally is to work with people to combat problems. Some people in politics like to combat other people,” Pearson said.