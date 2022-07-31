Council rejects family planning money for Planned Parenthood, 2 other clinics
Activists for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England gathered outside the St. Joseph Hospital nursing school in Nashua Wednesday, where the Executive Council rejected family planning contracts for Planned Parenthood and two other clinics in Concord and Greenland.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

After last week’s vote by the Executive Council to deny reproductive health contracts to the state’s largest family planning clinics, the reverberations are reaching campaigns in both parties.

The state contracts in question pay for services like breast and cervical cancer screenings, testing and treatment for sexually-transmitted infections and birth control for low-income people and those without health insurance, but the money is not used for abortions.