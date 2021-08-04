The towns and cities hard hit by recent flooding are unlikely to receive federal disaster relief until this winter, according to top state officials.
The state’s homeland security head said the devastation to roads, especially the most recent flooding over last weekend in Acworth, will require “creative” temporary fixes.
“Our Department of Transportation has a lot of experience in getting creative when it comes to opening up state roads in response to these incidents,” said Jennifer Harper, commissioner of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“Some of the (local) roads in the short term will not be able to be reopened.”
Very small towns could be hard-pressed financially to cover the required 25% match of cleanup costs.
If President Joe Biden approves a disaster declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would cover the other 75% of repair costs.
Gov. Chris Sununu said it’s possible Acworth and other affected towns could become the first ones in state history to receive a state-backed loan to cover its share.
A 2018 state law permits the state to advance an “Exceptional Disaster Relief Loan” to towns if the cost sharing equals at least 25% of what was raised by local property taxes to finance its annual town budget.
The town would have to pay that amount of the loan back to the states with interest equal to the state’s own average borrowing costs.
“The interest would be really affordable so this is an option that could work,” Sununu said.
Harper’s staff is collecting information whether the state and local communities qualify for federal disaster aid for damage due to heavy rains on July 18, July 29 and Aug. 1.
“It’s a long process,” Harper said. “We should not expect any aid to come to New Hampshire until the end of the year and perhaps even early in 2022.”
Disaster damages must be at least $2.5 million
For an incident to qualify for disaster aid, there must be at least $2.5 million in damages to government-owned property such as roads, bridges and buildings.
The FEMA requirements also contain damage requirements for each county depending on population.
For example, a disaster declared for Sullivan County that would include Acworth must have at least $300,000 in damages.
Harper said initial review has determined the July 18 flooding met the damages requirement. Local officials were meeting with FEMA authorities Wednesday to review damages in Keene, Jaffrey and Rindge.
Sununu toured the recent affected area last Sunday night; executive councilors Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, and Joseph Kenney, R-Wakefield, did their own tour Tuesday.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that this latest flooding will qualify,” Warmington said. “The estimates from the Acworth area alone were as high as $10 million.”
Kenney said local officials have to triage what repairs can be made this fall, before winter sets in.
“We don’t have the luxury that southern states have where officials can just send out bulldozers out the day after we get the OK from FEMA that the money is on the way,” Kenney said.
COVID-19 and other disasters such as the western wildfires have put further strain on FEMA’s ability to process these state disaster requests, Harper said.
She doesn’t expect Biden will actually make the disaster declaration for any of these events until Oct. 1.
Once that happens, private businesses with damages could begin to apply for their own loan assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration, she said.
Harper noted the state is still working through the “legacy” issues from five disaster events in 2019.