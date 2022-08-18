CONCORD — The federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the state’s own drinking water grants and loans combined to provide $18.5 million in grants to communities to remediate PFAS, upgrade wastewater treatment and prevent other contamination.
The grants came in three programs, one to update wastewater systems, one to help towns plan with the goal of identifying water system needs, and the third to make improvements to clean water infrastructure.
Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council approved these grants as a combination of federal grants and state-backed loans.
Towns receiving these grants included:
• Henniker: A $960,000 ARPA grant and $2.14 million Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund (CWSRF) award to improve its wastewater system;
• Seabrook: A $528,000 ARPA grant and $2.1 million CWSWRF loan for its own wastewater improvements;
• Hampton: A $100,000 ARPA grant for clean water planning;
• Laconia: A $747,600 ARPA grant and $2.2 million CWSRF loan for its water infrastructure and $100,000 in ARPA money for planning;
• Franklin: The Winnipesaukee River Basin Program got a $459,000 ARPA grant and $1.1 million CWSRF loan for its clean water infrastructure;
• Canaan: The Mascoma Valley Cooperative Inc. received a $2 million ARPA grant for both clean water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades’
• Claremont: The city got a $1 million ARPA loan and $1.6 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF) to repair infrastructure to prevent contaminants such as arsenic and lead from getting into drinking water;
• Derry: The Autumn Woods development in the town got a $52,000 ARPA grant to repair infrastructure;
• Bedford: A $1.5 million ARAPA grant to make water improvements to remediate the presence of PFAS chemical contaminants;
• Hampton: Aquarion Water Co. in town will get a $1.3 million ARPA grant and $428,250 state drinking water grant to deal with PFAS;
• Swanzey and Plymouth: Each got a $30,000 ARPA grant for planning on their wastewater and storm water systems and,
• Portsmouth: A $210,000 ARPA grant for the same reason as Swanzey and Plymouth.
Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure are eligible expenses under ARPA, state officials said.