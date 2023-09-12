Federal judge rejects bid for remote sessions of NH House

A federal judge in Concord ended a two-year bid by House Democrats to challenge a ban on remote sessions of the New Hampshire House.

Here, House Speaker Sherman Packard, right, shook hands with then House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing during a House session in the spring of 2021 at the N.H. Sportsplex in Bedford.

Cushing led that suit.  He died in March 2022 after suffering from advanced stage prostate cancer with complications from COVID-19. 

 Union Leader file

CONCORD — A federal judge ended a two-year partisan legal fight over permitting ill legislators to take part in legislative sessions remotely, dismissing a lawsuit first brought by the late House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing.

In a 16-page ruling, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Landya McCafferty said the doctrine of “legislative immunity” barred Democratic lawmakers from convincing this court that a ban on remote sessions violated the federal Americans for Disabilities and Rehabilitation Acts along with the federal and state constitutions.