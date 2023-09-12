Federal judge rejects bid for remote sessions of NH House

CONCORD — A federal judge ended a two-year partisan legal fight over permitting ill legislators to take part in legislative sessions remotely, dismissing a lawsuit first brought by the late House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing.
In a 16-page ruling, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Landya McCafferty said the doctrine of “legislative immunity” barred Democratic lawmakers from convincing this court that a ban on remote sessions violated the federal Americans for Disabilities and Rehabilitation Acts along with the federal and state constitutions.
“The court is not unsympathetic to plaintiffs’ legitimate concerns, but it cannot base its decision on whether it agrees with the procedures voted upon by the New Hampshire House of Representatives,” McCafferty wrote.
The jurist said her ruling was the result of a “road map” that came down from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, Mass., that had denied injunctive relief to Cushing and a group of other House Democrats with chronic medical problems.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said the decision was vindication for his legal advisers with Attorney General John Formella’s office who fought this suit all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The order speaks for itself. It reaffirms our belief there is a democratic process by which the House adopts its rules, and that process is not subject to intervention by the courts,” Packard said.
“Over the last two terms under my administration, we have worked tirelessly to keep legislative business moving forward. My hope is that we continue to work together and make some positive changes to benefit all NH citizens.”
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester and his staff declined to respond to requests for comment.
In 2021, House Democrats tried multiple times and failed to get the Republican-led House to vote to change its rules and allow remote attendance.
Cushing died in March from prostate cancer and complications from COVID-19.
Health concerns kept Cushing’s replacement as leader, Rep. David Cote of Nashua, from attending House sessions since March 2020. Cote has cerebral palsy and had a heart attack in 2018.
After the conclusion of the 2023 session, Cote resigned his House seat.
Rep. Kathi Rogers, D-Concord, had joined Cote and Cushing as parties to the suit. She succumbed to cancer in April 2022.
Due to deaths, resignations, retirements and elections, Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D-Newmarket, is the only one of seven original plaintiffs to this suit who is still a member of the House.
This decision followed a back-and-forth legal debate on this question.
The First Circuit Court of Appeals had decided, by a 3-2 vote, that legislative immunity, in all likelihood, insulated Packard’s decision from a legal challenge.
A federal judge in Concord had initially ruled in Packard’s favor in the summer of 2020.
But the Boston-based federal appeals court disagreed in a ruling in April 2021 which then led to the above, 3-2 reversal.
Lawyers for House Democrats had challenged an original setback in federal court to the U.S. Supreme Court but it declined to take up the case.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Supreme Court has opined that the Legislature has the authority to permit remote sessions.
As a result, the state Senate under the last two Republican Senate presidents in the past two years permitted members with health problems to attend Senate sessions online.
During the 2023 session, Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, and Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, both participated in this manner as they were recovering from medical procedures.
In her ruling, Judge McCafferty said legislative immunity was important to prevent legislative critics from trying to paralyze the business of lawmakers.
“Legislative immunity shields them from political wars of attrition in which their opponents try to defeat them through litigation rather than at the ballot box,” McCafferty concluded.
“We do not suggest that any such effort by the plaintiffs is at play here, and we appreciate the seriousness of the health threat that this virus poses. We do emphasize, though, that the immunity exists not merely to protect against the fact of such enlistment in a given case but also to protect against the possibility of that enlistment in a future case.”
McCafferty denied one request from lawyers for Packard, to dismiss out of hand the right of House Democrats to challenge this ban on remote sessions in a state court based on the state Constitution.
“Although this case has a relatively long procedural history, it has, in fact, only reached the motion to dismiss stage in this court,” she added.