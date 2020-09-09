CONCORD - Fresh off his primary victory, Democratic nominee for governor Dan Feltes took aim at Gov. Chris Sununu's ties to President Trump Wednesday, while the incumbent went to his foe's backyard to accept a key union endorsement.
Meanwhile, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord conceded the race and praised Feltes as the worthy winner, all the while vowing to carry on his crusade for changing how public schools are financed and tackling climate issues.
With 90% of the vote counted, Feltes defeated Andru Volinsky by about 7,000 votes -- 53%-to-47%.
Sununu, 46, won nearly 90 percent of the Republican primary vote over Franklin conservative Karen Testerman and a Free State activist from Keene by the name of Nobody.
Feltes, 41, said like Trump, Sununu has ruled in an autocratic manner, vetoing a record number of bills the Democratically-led Legislature gave him and refusing to get the approval of lawmakers to spend emergency money during the pandemic.
“Granite Staters of goodwill would like to have a governor other than someone who smiles to their face and bear-hugs Donald Trump and (Vice President) Mike Pence behind their back,” Feltes said during an interview.
He took on the idea that as a popular, two-term incumbent, Sununu will be difficult to unseat.
“I know the pollsters and the pundits think this a long shot, but we’ve proved them wrong before and I believe in the people, not the pundits,” Feltes said.
“I don’t come from a political family and I am not running for governor out of some sense of entitlement. I am running for governor to get things done for the working people and working families -- they need someone in the corner now, more than ever."
Sununu’s father is a former three-term governor; his older brother is a former U.S. senator and congressman.
Firefighters for Sununu
Outside a union hall down the street from a Concord firehouse, the head of the International Association of Fire Fighters’ New Hampshire chapter said Sununu had their back during the fight against COVID-19 and earned the endorsement this same union had given him in his previous two elections.
“We have become the envy of a lot of states in this country, and in no small part due to the first responders that have responded to this pandemic,” Sununu said.
The IAFF endorsed Feltes in his state Senate runs, but President Bill McQuillen said Sununu worked with his members during the pandemic to make sure they were protected.
“In the middle of this unprecedented pandemic, Chris Sununu has led New Hampshire from the front,” McQuillen said.
Sununu said Feltes, as Senate majority leader, tried to move this Democratically-led Legislature to support higher taxes and big government solutions.
“I have to be blunt; it’s not management style because my opponent has never managed anything,” Sununu said of Feltes.
Later he added, “I ask one thing of the voters, results, every elected official should be counted on getting results. Talk is easy; anybody can tell you they can get this done here and this done there. I think there is a lot that separates us. I tend to work on both sides; I tend to say everybody has a say at the table.”
Feltes: Bipartisan record
Feltes said Sununu blocked many bills to help working families from becoming law and 65 of those 79 vetoes in 2019-20 had at least some GOP support.
“That’s the antithesis of public service,” Feltes said.
He also pointed to his own record of bipartisan accomplishment on the state budget, renewable energy and health care protections for working families.
The two again tangled over the paid family and medical leave bill Feltes authored that Sununu vetoed twice in the past two years.
Sununu has branded it an “income tax” because one way to pay for it was a .5 percent deduction of a worker’s wages.
“No income tax in the country had ever stayed at .5 percent,” Sununu said. “They will always have an excuse to take another dollar out of your pocket.”
Feltes said the wage deduction was one of several ways to pay for the benefit.
“He’s engaging in the pure politics of the Sununu family dynasty and calling something they don’t like an income tax,” Feltes said.
Volinsky and Feltes spoke earlier Wednesday and Volinsky said he was proud of the race he had run.
“We didn’t get personal or nasty, we ran the campaign I wanted to run. I am at peace with all of that,” Volinsky said.
Volinsky said he won’t shy away from his agenda during the Democratic Party's virtual unity event Thursday.
“I’m going to talk about the issues we put into this race because other people won’t,” Volinsky said.