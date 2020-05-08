WHEN YOUR two main opponents have dominated headlines for two days with their own public battle, you have to find a way to get into the conversation.
That was the dilemma facing Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, who watched Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, feuding over the council’s move to delay approval to spend $950 million in June.
So Feltes played the role of hall monitor, chastising both for behaving badly.
“Debate the policy, not the person. The petty politics and partnership from @GovChrisSununu and @Andru Volinsky is not benefitting anyone. Let’s focus on the real issues: protecting workers, increasing testing, our long-term care facilities,” Feltes tweeted.
Feltes himself got pretty close to personal Wednesday when he suggested Sununu was responsible for the spike in nursing home deaths because of a failure to more aggressively test staff and residents across the state for the virus.
At the end of last week, Minnesota (80.7%) edged ahead of New Hampshire (76.7%) for the nation’s highest percentage of COVID-19 deaths occurring in long-term settings. Rhode Island (75.7%) wasn’t far behind.
A reader, Mary Farrell, asked a cogent question. What is the percentage of positive cases in long-term care compared to the total?
A recent Department of Health and Human Services report noted 739 positive cases in long-term care, less than 30% of the state total.
Flap unlikely to linger
As bitter as their back-and-forth got, Volinsky and Sununu probably won’t bring their animus to the remote council table at their next meeting.
Both served as colleagues on the council and understand their roles require cooperation.
Meanwhile, Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Exeter, wasn’t happy to be dragged into the controversy.
Volinsky and several Democrats noted the vote to table Sununu’s spending request was “bipartisan,” because Prescott voted with the three Democrats.
Prescott said his vote was a personal courtesy to a councilor.
“The governor is doing a terrific job battling this pandemic, and I was perfectly satisfied with the information he provided,” Prescott said.
“I was granting a councilor the same courtesy I would expect if I needed more time on an item that didn’t have to be voted on at that meeting.”
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said on Friday the council did the right thing. “I am hearing from a lot of Republican legislators that there has to be more accountability as to where the money is going,” Shurtleff said.
Antsy to return
COVID-19 has torn asunder the 2020 legislative session.
Here’s one example: Next Thursday is the deadline in the House of Representatives to act on bills from the State Senate and for the Senate to act on House bills.
The House and Senate haven’t even finished work on their own bills.
Louise Spencer with the liberal Kent Street Coalition joined a growing number of voices urging legislative leaders to find some way to bring lawmakers back.
“But why is the House having just one committee meeting per week and why are plans not already in place for the full House to meet? We recognize with 400 members that the practical and technical challenges are great, but surely they are not insurmountable,” Spencer wrote in an op-ed last week.
“We also understand that the health and safety of all must be of paramount concern, but again, alternative venues and online technology provide viable solutions.”
Speaker Shurtleff said in his weekly calendar message Friday that he’s working on it.
“Many of you have asked about the full House meeting again. At this moment we only have the 3 bills that Finance dealt with last week. When we do come back together, I want to make sure we have ample work to do and that we are meeting as safely as possible,” Shurtleff wrote.
“No one knows when or if we will be able to return to our historic Representatives Hall this session. We are exploring other venues where we could all meet to do our work in a socially distant and respectable manner. There are many logistics to sort out, but we are committed to doing what it takes to accomplish the work we were elected to do.
”In the meantime, our committees will continue to work remotely so when we are able to meet again, we will have bills to act upon.”
Privately, staffers and legislative leaders are working on draft plans to have lawmakers return as soon as a month from now, though not in the cavernous House chamber.
Stay tuned.
Arts: We want it straight
As the summer arts season approaches, organizers are asking for an honest assessment of whether it will be possible in the coming month or so to open up group venues to performances.
Nicolette Clarke, executive director for Capitol Center for the Arts, points out it costs her group $450,000 a year just to keep that Concord setting ready to accept new acts.
“As we move into this reopening phase of the economy in the next few weeks, we ask the governor and state public health leaders to stay in close communication with the arts sector and play it straight,” Clarke said.
“Give us the nuanced story about the risks of bringing large community gatherings and events back into our theaters,” Clarke told the Economic Reopening Task Force last Thursday. “As much as we collectively want to reopen, individual organizations need to assess the risk for themselves and for some, they might look at all the factors and decide to remain dark for part or all of the 2020-21 programming year.”
Clarke said what these theater and other locale organizers can’t survive is a reopening, followed by a spike in cases that forces them to abruptly shut down and cancel the rest of the season.
“Given the financial blows we have already experienced, we cannot sustain a yo-yo year of openings and closings resulting in low ticket sales with few revenue generating opportunities with our limited show rosters, depressed contributed revenues and a continual flurry of tour cancellations and rescheduled shows,” Clarke said.
Partisanship alive, healthy
Even in a pandemic, partisan disputes drone on in the New Hampshire Legislature.
We saw another one Friday, when the Legislative Fiscal Committee voted to cut $100,000 from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald‘s request to spend $500,000 on outside counsel to defend lawsuits.
State Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, said the reduction was necessary because of slumping revenues.
That’s not what Feltes said when he celebrated the committee’s initial vote to cut the money.
The request included $103,000 to pay private lawyer and former Republican Party Vice Chairman Bryan Gould to appeal a lower court ruling that found the GOP-led law linking voter registration to residency was unconstitutional.
“This is certainly not the time for taxpayer money to go to outside partisan legal counsel for partisan litigation that has already been struck down as unconstitutional,” said Feltes, who doesn’t serve on the committee.
Last January, the committee by the same Democratic-led vote, trimmed MacDonald’s request for outside council by $400,000 on the same grounds.
And so it goes.
Regrets with no regrets
President Donald Trump
referred to Michigan and Virginia protesters of stay-at-home orders in their home states as “very responsible people” who were treated a “little bit rough.”
Although not quite the same, New Hampshire Democrats thought Sununu’s office was too deferential to organizers of a State House rally in Concord eight days ago.
“Thank you very much for the kind invitation for Governor Sununu to attend the Reopen NH Rally tomorrow. Unfortunately, the governor has a schedule conflict at that time, and will not be able to attend. I am happy to deliver any information and messages your organization has, to him,” a staffer wrote rally organizers.
“Thank you again for the invitation, and please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions.”
Democratic party spokeswoman Holly Shulman panned the corner office response.
“By apologizing to and profusely thanking a small group of Granite Staters who are knowingly and deliberately violating the CDC’s recommendations and Sununu’s own public health order and putting Granite Staters at risk, shows that Chris Sununu is much more concerned with politics and pleasing members of his own political party than with the health and safety of all Granite Staters,” Shulman said.
The governor’s spokesman said this is much ado about nothing.
“That is the standard response we give to any event the governor is unable to make. Our office will always respond professionally to invitations from the residents of NH – regardless of the event,” Benjamin Vihstadt said.
“The people of New Hampshire care about increasing the availability of testing and that’s what Governor Sununu is focused on — not responding to political accusations.”
Housing crisis looms
The Stakeholder Advisory Board recently confronted one of the lurking consequences of COVID-19 — affordable housing.
New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Dean Christon, who serves on the panel, assembled an impressive group of experts that included Sarah Mattson Duston with New Hampshire Legal Assistance, Elissa Margolin with Housing Action New Hampshire, lawyer Kenneth Viscarello, Evelyn Whelton, a retail lending sales manager and Chris Norwood, a real estate broker and owner.
Newton Kershaw III, CEO of Elm Grove Companies, captured why this is a crisis in the making.
Kershaw said the one-time stimulus checks have allowed many tenants to keep paying their rents for a month or so while the payroll protection program permitted many landlords and developers to keep their staffs on the job for eight weeks.
Meanwhile, the $600 extra per week for unemployment many will receive until the end of July also is keeping rent collections artificially high, he said.
Once the subsidies are gone, rents would be off at least 30%, and it would take a year for the market to fully bounce back, Kershaw said after surveying big apartment complex owners.
“My recommendation is the state consider funding a residential rate stabilization program to provide direct assistance to landlords to pay rents in the range of $70 million to $105 million,” Kershaw said.
“This doesn’t benefit tenants or landlords, but would avert a severe housing shock that could have dire implications for our state,” he said.
Kershaw endorsed what Arizona and Delaware have done — focus this rental benefit on lower income tenants, such as those making less than 80% of the state’s median income.