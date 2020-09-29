CONCORD -- Speaking remotely with a campaign finance reform group Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes said he would seek to eliminate no-bid contracts, corporate donations to campaigns and unreported “dark money” spending and to outlaw using inaugural committee money to pay family members.
Feltes’ “Peoples Plan” highlights a central theme of his campaign, that Gov. Chris Sununu has become a captive of special interests who has used his office to benefit his family and campaign donors.
“Just like Donald Trump, he has been enriching himself, his family and his donors at the expense of Granite State taxpayers,” Feltes said during a conference call with End Citizens United, a progressive campaign finance group that endorsed his bid last spring.
At the outset of this race, Feltes released 10 years of his family’s income tax returns. He again called upon Sununu to do the same.
Tiffany Muller, president and executive director of End Citizens United, said New Hampshire is one of three states where the group has backed a Democrat running for governor.
The other two hopefuls are State Auditor Nicole Galloway trying to unseat Gov. Mike Parson in Missouri, and Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney who goes up against U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to replace Democrat Steve Bullock as governor of Montana. Bullock is running for the U.S. Senate this fall.
“New Hampshire is a key state…We are expanding our efforts in New Hampshire,” said Muller who declined to say what independent expenditures the group will make on Feltes’ behalf since legally they can’t be coordinated with the candidate.
Benjamin Vihstadt, Sununu's campaign spokesman, said voters will reject Feltes' attacks on Sununu's integrity.
"Dan Feltes is a hypocrite who took LLC money before he returned it, and is now the beneficiary of millions of dollars in outside group spending leveling false attack ads against Chris Sununu. The governor files all financial disclosure forms, as required by law, as has every previous governor. Releasing tax returns is a political gimmick from Dan that even his own primary opponent wouldn’t engage in," Vihstadt said.
"Voters will see these attacks for what they are: A desperate candidate leveling unhinged, baseless conspiracy theories who will do and say anything to get elected."
No-bid contracts
In June, the group’s political action committee gave Feltes’ campaign $10,000 during his primary battle against Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord.
"Corruption does not belong in the Oval Office -- and it does not belong in New Hampshire’s corner office," Muller said.
The group's state director, Jeff Taylor, is brother to Nick Taylor, Feltes' campaign manager.
Feltes claimed Sununu has approved a “record number” of no-bid contracts during his four years in office.
“If you want to restore confidence in government, you legislate out no-bid contracts,” Feltes said.
For decades, past governors in both political parties have routinely approved no-bid contracts, sometimes because the bidding process takes too long to get timely work done or because state officials say a particular vendor’s set of skills aren’t reliably scored in a competition among providers.
Feltes said Sununu and his Democratic predecessors simply needed to do a better job of planning state government work.
“You start the bidding process earlier than when the contract lapses; that’s it,” Feltes said.
While Feltes and the group railed against Sununu for taking $1 million from companies and their PACs in his three campaigns for governor, Feltes has had more than 15 labor unions endorse him, and their leaders have written many significant campaign checks for his 2020 bid.
Feltes' failed tries
Last year, Sununu vetoed two of Feltes’ reform bills, one (SB 106) to require so-called issue advocacy groups to register and report spending and donation practices even if they don’t support or oppose candidates.
“Such an expansion of government regulation of spending is unnecessary and could have a chilling effect on our citizens’ ability to advocate and support which are important to them,” Sununu wrote in his veto message.
The other Feltes bill (SB 156) would have required limited liability companies (LLCs) that make political donations to reveal the identity of their private officers in those businesses.
“Courts have found such chilling of political speech unconstitutional,” Sununu wrote in his veto message. “Furthermore, as the first-in-the-nation primary state, we should not be stifling participation in civil discourse.”
In both cases, the Republican minority in the Senate came together to prevent Sununu’s vetoes from being overridden.
Sununu leads Feltes, 60% to 34%, according to an independent poll from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, one of the first since both won their Sept. 8 primaries.
The poll released Tuesday of 700 likely voters from Sept. 17-25 had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6%, officials said.