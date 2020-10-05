CONCORD – Democratic nominee for governor Dan Feltes of Concord vowed Monday if elected he would reject more than $30,000 a year in past pay raises “unless and until” he signed legislation to raise New Hampshire’s minimum wage.
Feltes said upon taking office he would only accept the $110,400 salary former Gov. Maggie Hassan received in December 2016 before she left office after winning a U.S. Senate seat.
According to annual, state payroll records, Gov. Chris Sununu was paid $143,002 in total compensation during 2019.
“I am committing to rejecting and returning the pay raises that Chris Sununu took unless and until we raise the minimum wage for hard-working Granite Staters,” Feltes said.
Sununu campaign spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt said state law mandates the chief executive’s salary.
When Sununu signed the last state collective bargaining contract in 2017, it triggered a pay increase for state workers including all political appointees such as agency heads and elected officials like the governor.
“The salary Governor Sununu received on day one was determined by state law,” Vihstadt said.
Former Democratic Govs. Hassan and John Lynch for a time refused less than the maximum pay they were entitled to, and both cited at the time economic downturns all residents were facing.
Ex-GOP Gov. Craig Benson, a multi-millionaire businessman, took no salary the two years he was in office and donated some of it as a bonus to state workers who came up with ways to make government more efficient.
Speaking in front of the State House with labor leaders Monday, Feltes said Sununu’s father, former Gov. John H. Sununu, repealed a state law requiring construction firms to pay “prevailing wage” labor rates, and Sununu last spring vetoed his bill that would have restored it.
“Chris Sununu is the most anti-working governor since his dad,” Feltes said of the elder Sununu who was governor from 1982-1988 before he retired as governor to become the late President George H. Bush’s chief of staff.
AFL-CIO President Glenn Brackett criticized Sununu for rejecting for more than a year a proposed new agreement that would provide a pay raise for state workers.
Minimum wage the same for more than a decade
New Hampshire Building Trades Council President Mike Smith said electing Feltes would lead to a paid family and medical leave benefit, legislation Sununu has vetoed in each of the past three years.
“He comes from a background of having everything he has ever wanted,” Smith said of Sununu.
Consistently, Sununu labeled the paid benefit legislation an “income tax” because one way to pay for it would be to deduct an employee’s wages.
Lawmakers rejected Sununu's alternative, which was to grant business tax credits to companies that voluntarily offered a family leave benefit to their workers.
New Hampshire is the only state in New England without its own state minimum wage, relying instead since 2011 on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
The state’s minimum wage hasn’t been raised in more than a decade.
Sununu vetoed legislation the Democrati-led Legislature passed to him in 2019 and 2020. Both bills would have raised the minimum wage in two steps up to $12 an hour.
Feltes linked Sununu’s opposition to the minimum wage with President Donald Trump.
“Both Trump and Sununu oppose raising the minimum wage and Sununu even called raising the minimum wage ‘dumb’ and ‘disastrous,’’’ Feltes said.
In his latest veto message last June, Sununu said the increase would have hit hardest the entry-level workers, those most struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In case after case across the country, we have seen that artificial increases in the minimum wage have negative unintended consequences on the very workers that those policies are designed to support,” Sununu said.
The state's largest business groups opposed the minimum wage hike and GOP lawmakers sustained Sununu's vetoes