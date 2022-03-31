CONCORD – The latest proposed exception to the state’s new ban on abortion after 24 weeks won a surprisingly strong vote of confidence in the House of Representatives Thursday.
By a 231-114 vote, the House passed legislation (HB 1609) to exempt from the ban pregnancies when the fetus has an “anomaly incompatible with life,” as determined by the mother’s physician.
The tragic case of Lisa Akey, an expectant mother of Brookline, appeared to move many social conservatives who until Thursday had consistently opposed any exemptions to the ban.
The 38-year-old mother is expecting twins but has been told by her doctor that one of them will not survive outside the womb and potentially threatens the life of the other.
Her pregnancy has now passed 24 weeks, and no New Hampshire hospital routinely performs abortions after that point.
Akey spoke to the House Finance Committee whose members voted, 20-1, to urge the House to adopt this exemption.
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, had supported the abortion ban as it was attached to the two-year state budget trailer bill (HB 2) last June.
“As we left that vote on HB 2, I was feeling pretty good about it,” Edwards said. “Then the stories, the truths and the realities came over the transom.”
Edwards said Akey’s dilemma is a Sophie’s Choice that the mother and father should make, not government.
“When it comes time to make that decision, I think we need to trust the process,” Edwards said.
Rep. Matthew Simon, R-Littleton, said he had wanted to offer a change to allow mothers like Akey in such rare cases to be able to induce labor after 30 weeks.
“What do we do with children who are less than perfect in form or function? … I say let them live, Mr. Speaker, for as long as they can, let them live," Simon said.
Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford, and vice president of New Hampshire Right to Life, charged that fetal conditions have been exploited in other countries to more routinely allow abortions for survivable disabilities such as Down syndrome.
“These abortions should never be done. Just deliver the babies,” Wuelper said.
The abortion limit also had required an ultrasound be done before any abortion to confirm the fetus was not 24 weeks old.
This House-passed bill would apply that ultrasound requirement only to those later-term abortions in which the doctor had reason to believe the fetus could be 24 weeks or older.
In March, the House sent to the Senate a separate bill (HB 1673) that contained the same ultrasound mandate language.
Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said this vote was long in coming.
“For more than a year, advocates, patients, and medical providers have sounded alarm bells about the harm caused by New Hampshire’s cruel abortion ban and ultrasound mandate. Today, the majority of state lawmakers finally listened,” Montgomery said,
“This victory is a testament to the brave Granite Staters who have bared their souls and shared intimate details of their family life to illustrate why abortion bans have no place in New Hampshire. Women like Lisa, Michelle, Kelly, and Dana have shined light on the many reasons loving and compassionate parents choose abortion later in pregnancy and they are the driving force behind this policy to restore options to families like theirs.”
The bill heads to the State Senate, which in February voted, 13-11, to reject a fetal anomaly exception before some of these tragic cases had come to light.