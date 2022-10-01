Guns, property tax relief, labor rights hot topics for 2023
Gov. Chris Sununu said he's most focused on creating a fiscally-responsible two year state budget in 2023 along with coming up with ways to deal with the state's workforce shortage.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The bill filing season at the State House has only just begun, but it already is clear the 2023 Legislature will consider proposals across the spectrum on guns, property tax relief and labor rights.

Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said Republican legislative leaders are working now to identify other issues, but the top spot on their list is filled in.