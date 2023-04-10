Lobster fishing rule change
Buy Now

Commercial lobstermen and Fish and Game officials are against a proposal to allow scuba divers to catch lobsters in New Hampshire waters.

 Kimberly Haas/Union Leader Correspondent FILE
Fierce State House battle over whether to let scuba divers fish for lobsters
Buy Now

A State Senate panel heard emotional testimony last week over a House-passed bill for New Hampshire to join other Atlantic Coast states that permit scuba divers to fish for lobster.

Here, lobster boat Capt. Jeanne Bailey showed Nathan Thibodeau and Jack Swasey how to determine a lobster’s gender during a tour in Hampton.

CONCORD — A previously smooth-sailing effort to have New Hampshire join most coastal states in permitting scuba divers to fish for lobsters has encountered choppy waters.

Three weeks ago, the state House of Representatives approved the proposed legislation by a nearly 3-1 margin.

Fierce battle over letting scuba divers to fish for lobsters
Buy Now

Col. Kevin Jordan, chief of the law enforcement division for New Hampshire Fish and Game and inset, urged a s tate Senate panel to kill a House-passed bill for New Hampshire to join coastal states from Massachusetts to Florida that let scuba divers fish for lobsters.