Proposal to raise judicial retirement age faces final hearing
Robert J. Lynn

CONCORD – The proposal (CACR 6) to ask voters in 2024 if they want to raise the mandatory retirement age for judges from 70 to 75 faced its final public hearing without any opposition Tuesday.

State Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, a retired chief justice of the Supreme Court, said the current retirement age has remained unchanged since 1784.