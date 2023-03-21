CONCORD – The proposal (CACR 6) to ask voters in 2024 if they want to raise the mandatory retirement age for judges from 70 to 75 faced its final public hearing without any opposition Tuesday.
State Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, a retired chief justice of the Supreme Court, said the current retirement age has remained unchanged since 1784.
“At that time the average life expectancy, believe it or not, was 38 so there weren’t a whole lot of judges reaching that age back then,” Lynn told the Senate Judiciary Committee about his proposal.
“The current life expectancy average age is 76.4 years.”
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said New Hampshire has the lowest retirement age for judges of any state in the country.
“Limiting people in one branch of government isn’t helpful and this would be an important change for us to make in the Constitution,” Soucy said.
Lynn gave the example of three judges, Democrat Ken McHugh and Republican Richard McNamara in the Superior Court and independent Carol Ann Conboy at the Supreme Court, that he said had to leave the bench while they were still productive.
If adopted, the proposal would not be retroactive which means it could not apply for any judge such as Lynn, 74, who has already retired and started collecting a pension.
There is no retirement age requirement in the federal judiciary.
“I disagree with that because there does come a point where the likelihood of diminished mental capacity can come into play,” Lynn said.
“Age 70 is simply too young to impose such a restriction.”
Last month, the House of Representatives endorsed the amendment by a 321-27 vote.
If the Senate passes it by a three-fifths majority, then the question would be on the ballot at the statewide election in November 2024.
It takes a two-thirds majority vote to change the Constitution.