CONCORD — Final changes to the House bill to legalize marijuana possession for adults cut a new state tax while granting $11 million more for the State Liquor Commission to enforce the sale of cannabis at commercial retailers.
The House Ways and Means Committee embraced a rewrite of the tax and spending provisions late Monday afternoon with a 16-4 vote following more than a five-hour work session.
The full House of Representatives is expected to embrace the bill when it meets April 6.
But the question remains whether these changes would improve the chances for the legislation to get the backing from either the Republican-led state Senate or Gov. Chris Sununu. Historically, this issue has died when it reaches the Senate.
A change to the bill includes a 12.5% tax on both those who cultivate and/or manufacture the product.
Last month the House passed a bill (HB 639) to create a 15% tax on those who cultivate cannabis, crafted so consumers did not pay the tax at the retail level.
The House panel endorsed the 12.5% option, 13-7, after attempts to set an 8% tax on cultivation and manufacture deadlocked, 10-10, along party lines with all Democrats in opposition to the lower tax rate.
Rep. Walter Spilsbury, R-Charlestown, and Fred Doucette, R-Salem, came up with the higher compromise.
“I think we have improved the bill greatly,” Spilsbury said of the final changes.
Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon, said at 8% the tax would not have generated enough money.
The panel turned down an alternative 15% gross receipts tax that the cannabis business owner would have paid prior to pricing the product.
Rep. Sallie Fellows, D-Holderness, said that proposal was a more reliable revenue source.
Critics on the panel likened it to a sales tax.
“If it’s at the retail level, it’s a sales tax,” said Rep. Fred Plett, R-Goffstown.
Fellows said it’s not a sales tax because the customer would not see it on their bill.
“We can tax this project at a lower level than any other state in the union and do that on gross receipts … and still undercut every other state,” said Rep. Nicole Leapley, D-Manchester, who embraced Fellows’ idea.
A broad coalition of groups from the liberal American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire to the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity had gotten behind subjecting cannabis to the existing 8.5% tax on restaurant meals and hotel rooms.
Software needs increase state enforcement costs
Almy proposed and the panel agreed to give the liquor agency $7 million in the first year and $8 million in the second year versus the $4 million over two years contained in the House-passed bill.
Liquor agency officials said they found it will cost more than $10 million to purchase and service software programs to monitor the finances, product quality and workforce in this industry.
“If we only give them $2 million (a year), they can’t do anything,” Almy said.
The panel also tacked on a $500,000 education program at Almy’s urging for the Department of Health and Human Services to inform the public about the ill health effects for some adults to use cannabis.
Another key change gets rid of application and licensing fees that would cost a company as much as $100,000 just to get into the business.
Instead, it directs the liquor agency to propose appropriate fees once the program is up and running to cover the costs of enforcement.
Almy said she remains concerned the bill rebrands the agency as the State Liquor and Cannabis Commission because cannabis remains illegal under federal law and the name change conceivably could put at risk state liquor sales.
The New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police remain dead-set against legalizing cannabis.
Sununu has questioned whether this is the proper time to be legalizing cannabis when the rate of deaths due to opioid overdoses is on the rise.
New Hampshire is the only New England state where cannabis possession among adults over 21 remains illegal.