First responders seek pension benefits in state budget deal
Manchester Police Chief Allen Alldenberg urges State Senate budget writers to include House-passed pension benefit changes as part of a compromise state budget.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — First responders said they will have more vacancies in their depleted ranks if the Legislature doesn't restore pension benefits to roughly 1,800 police and fire workers.

Nearly 200 local and state firefighters and police officers packed the Legislative Office Building on Tuesday to urge Senate budget writers to endorse these pension changes, which are attached to a House-passed two-year state budget bill.

Local and state police and fire personnel from across the state turned out in support of changes to pension benefits that lawmakers had cut in 2012 for roughly 1,800 first responders.