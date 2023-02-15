Sununu Center closing tops early 2023 hearings
The Sununu Youth Services Center.

A client sexually and physically assaulted at the Youth Development Center in Manchester during the 1970s is the first to agree to settle a claim against the state through a $100 million fund created by the Legislature.

Specifics about individual settlements will not be made public, according to Attorney General John Formella’s office. Instead, the payments will be aggregated and reported quarterly starting in April.