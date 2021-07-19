CONCORD -- The state on Monday opened applications for summer stipends of up to $1,000 for those who stopped collecting unemployment and got jobs.
On May 18 Gov. Chris Sununu announced this program at the same time he said that New Hampshire would pull out of the federal program that provides an additional, $300-per-week in jobless benefits.
The additional, $300 in federal benefits for New Hampshire residents ended June 18; the program created during the COVID-19 pandemic ends for all states in late September.
Business leaders in the state had urged Sununu to do away with the federal benefits, as companies across the state face a major workforce shortage.
The stipend is reserved for those who take jobs that pay up to $25 an hour and it kicks in once an employee has stayed at the job for eight straight weeks.
The $1,000 is given to those working full-time, while part-timers will receive $500.
“With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, New Hampshire is moving full steam ahead to ensure that businesses have the workforce needed to have a booming summer — and this program will help,” Sununu said.
State Department of Employment Security officials stressed those seeking the stipend need to reopen the account they set up to receive unemployment benefits.
Sununu said the first wave of potentially eligible people that could have worked eight weeks since May 18 totals over 1,700.
Next Monday, individuals who gained employment May 23-29 will be eligible to apply.
Sununu used $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief grants to create this program.
The benefits will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will remain active until the entire amount is drawn down, officials said.