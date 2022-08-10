Fiscal panel: YDC settlement plan needs more work
Attorney General John Formella, inset left, and Assistant AG Jennifer Ramsey, present their proposal to set up a process for awarding up to $100 million to victims of sexual and physical abuse at the former Youth Development Center in Manchester. The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee tabled the item and asked Formella to make revisions to it.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A legislative budget oversight committee on Wednesday urged Attorney General John Formella to reach a consensus on a settlement process with lawyers representing victims of alleged abuse at the former Youth Development Center in Manchester, who mostly have resisted the state’s plan.

Lawyers representing most of the 600-plus victims said they plan to go to trial and have rejected seeking relief through a $100 million fund for victim damages that the Legislature set up last spring.