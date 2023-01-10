Fish and Game seeks expanded power over reckless hikes who refuse to pay to rescue them
State Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan, center, asked the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to give the agency expanded powers to seek a driver license suspension or revocation when reckless hiker refuses to reimburse the cost to rescue them. After a public hearing Tuesday, the Senate panel endorsed the bill.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Fish and Game officials want to be able to suspend or revoke the driver’s license of negligent hikers who refuse to pay when billed for the cost of a search and rescue mission.

In 2008, the Legislature gave the Fish and Game Department the power to seek repayment from “reckless” hikers for the money spent rescuing them.