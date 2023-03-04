Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

CONCORD — The first-in-the-nation New Hampshire presidential primary has shifted to a higher gear in both parties, just a month after the Democratic National Committee voted to relegate it to a later date.

A pair of outspoken liberal activists — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson — edged closer to mounting challenges to President Joe Biden, while on the Republican side, a conservative super PAC promoting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released the first attack ad of the campaign, a radio ad targeting rival Nikki Haley.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to declare his candidacy for president, but he is backed by a super PAC that recently released a radio attack ad aimed at Nikki Haley.
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is the first to formally challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.
Activist Marianne Williamson, seen here in Lancaster in 2019, recently announced her intention to run for the Democratic presidential nomination again.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to New Hampshire Republicans at their annual meeting in Salem in January