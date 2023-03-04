CONCORD — The first-in-the-nation New Hampshire presidential primary has shifted to a higher gear in both parties, just a month after the Democratic National Committee voted to relegate it to a later date.
A pair of outspoken liberal activists — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson — edged closer to mounting challenges to President Joe Biden, while on the Republican side, a conservative super PAC promoting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released the first attack ad of the campaign, a radio ad targeting rival Nikki Haley.
Although the 2024 campaign has heated up more slowly than any in the past two decades, Republican media strategist Tom Rath of New Castle said it appears that soon will change.
“I tell everyone who is in the thinking stage that the time will come when it’s too late to jump in and make a splash unless your last name is Biden or DeSantis,” Rath said.
“I think many in both parties are going to have to step up the pace of decision-making. If you don’t have a fully formed campaign, fundraising apparatus and a battle plan in place by July Fourth, this one could easily pass you by.”
Mike Dennehy, who helped manage both of the late John McCain’s presidential primary wins in New Hampshire, had the same thought.
“I disagree with this idea you can wait until the summer, and that’s why I believe Haley was really smart to get out there even before her campaign was fully formed,” Dennehy told radio talk show host Jack Heath last week.
“Winning here and in other early states takes months of meticulous planning, along with blood-and-sweat work on the ground.”
The next several months will show whether Kennedy, Williamson or any Democratic challenger has a chance at preventing Biden from coasting to his party’s nomination for a second term.
Although he has not formally announced, Biden has said it’s long been his intention to run again.
RFK Jr. could go in
On Friday, the son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy told his personal story of environmental activism while confirming he plans to explore a 2024 challenge to Biden.
“I am thinking about it, yes,” Kennedy told a packed crowd in the New Hampshire Institute of Politics auditorium on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
“I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife (Cheryl Hines, who was with him) has greenlighted it. If things go great, we will have the funniest first lady in history, and we all need a lot of laughs, right?”
Kennedy condemned Biden for trying to take the first-in-the-nation primary away from New Hampshire, saying the president comes across as a “big shot” trying to rig the next election.
“In every other state you have these aerial bombardments by billionaires and the party where they don’t need to meet anybody,” Kennedy said. “This state vets candidates for the entire country.”
About 40% of Kennedy’s hour-long address was devoted to his controversial belief that over the past two decades vaccines have played a major role in the exploding rates of serious health issues among children in America.
“Vaccines are the only medical product that doesn’t have to be tested prior to getting licensure,” Kennedy charged.
The California Democrat maintains the federal health bureaucracy is bankrolled and in bed with big pharma.
“My whole career has been fighting agency capture,” Kennedy said, referring to the economic theory that over time, regulators come to be dominated by the industries they regulate rather than the public interest.
A serious contender?
State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said Kennedy could become a serious contender if he makes a bid.
“He’s smart and he’s got a name everyone knows. That’s really not a bad place to start,” D’Allesandro said.
Said Jon LeBrun of Loudon, who serves on the Merrimack County Republican Committee:
“How could you not come away impressed with this guy? He spoke for more than an hour without notes, used an encyclopedia of facts to back up his arguments. This is a very substantial person.”
Former state Democratic Party Chairman Kathy Sullivan of Manchester, however, said Kennedy’s views on vaccines will disqualify him.
“Why is he even here in New Hampshire? This anti-vax stuff is dangerous and endangers kids. I don’t care where he stands on the New Hampshire primary, he shouldn’t have a platform to spread this anti-vax craziness,” Sullivan said.
Dante Scala, a University of New Hampshire professor of politics, questioned whether Kennedy was using New Hampshire’s fight with the DNC to bring attention to his cause.
“It makes you wonder whether he sees New Hampshire as this beachhead where he can spread this message about vaccines and get national attention as a result,” Scala said.
Uphill battles
Near the end of his speech, Kennedy’s own words raised that question.
Kennedy, 69, comes from a storied political family but has never run for major elective office.
“For me I try not to get involved in outcomes or have expectations. The only thing I can control is this little piece of real estate inside my shoes,” Kennedy summed up. “Fight the fight without expecting the change.”
Laura Condon of Bedford, an outspoken critic of government vaccine regulations, warned Kennedy that if this becomes his major plank, the media will dismiss him.
“I’ve seen it myself firsthand that once you even question so-called medical experts, the media ignores you first and then tries to marginalize you,” Condon said.
Williamson recently made it official that she’s running for the second straight time, casting herself as a vessel for liberal Democrats to voice frustrations with the incumbent.
Democrats are hungry for a candidate who will pursue universal government-run health care, paid child care and a national minimum wage that is “livable,” she said.
“For us to win in 2024, we are going to have to offer to the American people much more than we are not them (Republicans) and something more than a lower inflation and unemployment rate,” Williamson said during a recent interview.
But former Congressman Paul Hodes of Concord, an early supporter of Williamson’s 2020 campaign, expressed doubt either Kennedy or Williamson will catch on.
“I believe this president has the personality, stature and temperament that will be very difficult for anyone to break through here,” Hodes said. “New Hampshire voters are receptive to hearing from anyone, but I really don’t believe a challenge to this president from the left can succeed.”
Pro-DeSantis ad buy
Last week, the Courage Conservatives PAC began airing radio ads praising DeSantis and labeling Haley as a “woke liberal” who betrayed Trump and did nothing as South Carolina governor other than “demolish Confederate memorials.”
The group denies it was directly linked to DeSantis. Those close to the Florida governor insist he’s not behind it.
In 2022, the biggest donor ($200,000) to the super PAC in three Southern congressional races was the Club for Growth, the same group that hosted a four-day conference in Florida at which DeSantis spoke over the weekend.
Just as Trump was announcing in November that he would run again, the Club for Growth released its own polling in New Hampshire and Iowa that showed DeSantis had a big lead over Trump in both states.
Rath said DeSantis may be wise to publicly denounce the attack ad.
“New Hampshire voters want to get to know you before they’ll tolerate you trashing the opposition,” Rath said.
Scala said given the unpredictable future of this GOP race, many groups will try to get attention by lobbing bombs.
“Perhaps DeSantis isn’t coordinating this initial activity,” Scala said, “but one thing we know about him is when it comes to his campaigns, he’s always played for keeps and not shied away from attacking anyone standing in his way.”