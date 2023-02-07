CONCORD — For the 10th straight year, state Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, testified on legislation (SB 144) to reestablish a state minimum wage and raise it to $15 an hour by July 1, 2024.
New Hampshire relies on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Soucy’s bill would raise it to $13 an hour on Sept. 1 and to $15 the following year.
“We are in a workforce shortage and we are actually in a crisis that we can’t continue down if we want to be responsible stewards of our state and our economy,” Soucy told the Senate Commerce Committee Tuesday.
The minimum wages in the other New England states are:
• Rhode Island: $13 an hour;
• Vermont: $13.18;
• Maine: $13.80;
• Massachusetts and Connecticut: Each $15 an hour.
Soucy noted Maine and Vermont are among states that will adjust their wage rates based on changes in the cost of living.
When she first introduced her bill in 2013, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment with utilities was $1,074, Soucy said.
Currently, that average monthly rent in the state is $1,584, she said.
Alan Raff, representing the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, said the building trades have a hard time getting people to work here when workers can go south, east or west of the border and earn more.
“If our goal is to expand our economy, grow our work force and continue on the path to economic success, we need to pay people more money,” Raff said.
Bruce Berke, a lobbyist representing the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said employers are routinely offering double the federal minimum for entry-level workers.
Raising the minimum would only lead to employers doing less hiring and not more, he warned.
“If it is not market driven you could end up hurting the very employees that advocates of higher minimum wages are trying to assist,” Berke said.
New Hampshire has a lower unemployment rate than many of its neighbors and is judged to have one of the healthiest economies in the Northeast, he said.
“What we are seeing in New Hampshire is a market that is working for employees,” Berke said.
Linda-Ruth Berger, a licensed mental health provider from Contoocook, said living in poverty undermines the mental health of families.
“I have seen how the conditions of sub-minimum level wages leads to a “chronic state of anxiety, stress, depression and despair,” Berger said.
All 10 Democratic senators signed onto the bill along with House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester, Deputy Leader Alexis Simpson of Exeter and Rep. Kris Schultz, D-Concord.
The Republican-led Legislature has consistently rejected Soucy’s proposals in the past. When Democrats were in charge at the State House in 2019-20, they passed bills to raise the minimum wage and GOP Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed them.
The GOP has a 14-10 majority in the Senate.
A House committee on Tuesday deadlocked over the issue.
The House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee failed in attempts to recommend passing or killing a similar bill (HB 57).
Both votes tied on votes of 10-10.
The bill now goes to a closely divided House of Representatives without any recommendation.
“There should be a floor that nobody falls below,” said Rep. Mark MacKenzie, D-Manchester and a former AFL-CIO president who supported the bill.
Rep. David Love, R-Derry, an opponent, said raising this wage could lead to more layoffs if the economy worsens in the future.