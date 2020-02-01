MANCHESTER — On a frigid February morning, Lilly Tague-Bleau was knocking doors around Queen City Avenue, trying to convince people under 35 to vote in the Feb. 11 primary.
Tague-Bleau is a volunteer for NextGen America, an organization focused on getting younger people involved in politics and registered to vote. The group has been recruiting volunteers from college campuses to knock on doors in college towns—Keene State students are talking to voters in Keene, and University of New Hampshire students have been knocking doors in Durham.
In all the cities where NextGen is active, said NextGen New Hampshire director Brian Rogers, the group is working to get young people to the polls.
Turnout will be a key factor in the primary and general election — both the Republican and Democratic parties are counting on high turnout in New Hampshire in November.
Rogers said about one in five people who are eligible to vote in 2020 will be newly eligible to vote in New Hampshire: either they are turning 18 this year, or have moved from other states.
"That's a large community of transient young people that deserve to be represented," Rogers said. "That's something we're always trying to do is talk to that transient community."
Tague-Bleau is in 10th grade at Manchester's Central High School. She cannot vote herself, but said she wanted to get involved any way she can: whether that means walking out of school to raise awareness for climate change, or getting up early on a weekend, and venturing out in the cold to talk politics with strangers.
"I try to have an impact," she said.
Tague-Bleau made her rounds with Dan Bristol, press secretary for NextGen New Hampshire. On Saturday morning, few people answered the door, so they left blue sticky notes with the date of the primary election, and a website with information about registration and polling places.
"I think the most useful thing we can do is remind people there's an election coming up," Bristol said.
When the group's volunteers do talk to young voters, Rogers said, they are excited to vote in the New Hampshire primary.
“Young people are fired up,” Rogers said.
He said a pair of new voter residency laws passed in 2017 and 2018, which made subtle changes to the laws about residency and voter registration, do not seem to be deterring young voters.
Hanover town clerk Betsy McClain has said the new laws were confusing for the Dartmouth College students she works with, but Secretary of State Bill Gardner says the new laws do not change anything about the process of registering to vote.
A law known as SB3 requires would-be voters to provide documents proving residency in New Hampshire. The bill’s supporters argued the measure promotes confidence in the state’s elections by assuring only people who live here can vote here.
The League of Women Voters sued to block the law, saying in a complaint that the requirements are “highly confusing, unnecessary and intimidating hurdles to voting.”
The other law, known as HB1264 struck the phrase “for the indefinite future” from the definition of residency or “principal place of physical presence.”
Gardner said it did not change anything about the voter registration process, but in a lawsuit filed last year, the ACLU of New Hampshire argued the new law could mean voters would have to follow residency requirements — like getting a New Hampshire driver’s license — which could be construed as a poll tax.
On a recent day talking to University of New Hampshire students about voting, Rogers said only one had a question about the residency laws, out of about 150 students he spoke with that day.
Confusion isn’t the issue for college students, he said.
“It seems like the Secretary of State is confused,” Rogers said, as are some local elections officials. He said the group has received reports of local election officials who were not sure they could accept out-of-state drivers' licenses when registering students and young voters.