CONCORD – The Republican-led Executive Council on Wednesday granted Gov. Chris Sununu's second bid to place former GOP congressional nominee Eddie Edwards of Dover into state government, this time as the number two executive in the Department of Safety.
The council unanimously approved Edwards to replace Perry Plummer, who retired as deputy commissioner last year.
Plummer has since returned on a temporary basis in a special role to help Gov. Chris Sununu with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think he is going to be a good fit," Councilor Joe Kenney of Wakefield said of Edwards. "He will take over a lot of responsibilities that Perry Plummer had at the time, and he will do them well. He is big on constituent service, as am I.”
Edwards will make just under $119,000 in the job, and he fills an unexpired term that ends March 31, 2023.
The no-drama vote Wednesday was in sharp contrast to Sununu’s first try to get Edwards a state job.
The Democratic-led council rejected Edwards last year as Sununu’s previous pick to run the state’s professional licensing bureau.
Sununu had branded the vote as “partisan.” It was the second Black nominee for a state post Sununu had made that the council turned down.
Edwards served as the police chief in South Hampton and after was head of law enforcement with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.
He lodged a human rights commission complaint, and received a $160,000 financial settlement with the state after charging his superiors there with a “pervasive” pattern of racist statements against him.
Edwards broke color barrier in 2016
In 2016, Edwards was only the second Black in New Hampshire history to win a party's nomination to federal office.
Edwards won the GOP primary in the 1st Congressional District, but lost the general election to Manchester Democrat Chris Pappas.
Edwards was confirmed a week after a performance audit found the liquor agency’s Division of Enforcement and Licensing that Edwards used to run had failed to employ proper practices going back to the mid-1990s.
The liquor commission’s administration said it resolved 70 percent of the 370 recommendations made in that audit, but the Legislative Budget Assistant’s Audit Division failed to acknowledge that.
No one on the council or Sununu mentioned the liquor audit Wednesday.
There was more rancor over Sununu having confirmed a former Trump administration official and education choice advocate to lead the learner support division in the state Department of Education that oversees student assessments, technical assistance for schools, student wellness, student support, adult education, and career and technical education.
McKenzie Snow of Washington was policy director under U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for two and a half years.
Prior to that, she worked for ExcelinEd, a pro-voucher non-profit founded by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and also had been with the fiscally conservative Charles Koch Foundation.
Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, the lone Democrat on the council, questioned if Snow would be a supporter of public schools.
“I am very concerned about the diversion of public funds away from public education,” Warmington said.
She tried to table the nomination so the council could hold a public hearing, but that request died because none of the four Republican councilors supported it.
GOP council says ed pick well-qualified
Councilor Kenney noted that the position Snow will fill has been vacant for 14 months.
Snow was a Fulbright Scholar with international experience, and her mother was a public school teacher, Kenney said.
“I think she is exactly what the department needs,” Kenney said. "Her resume described her as, 'comfortable challenging the status quo.' I love that."
The vote to confirm Snow was 4-1.
"Governor Sununu and (Education Commissioner) Frank Edelblut have continued to bring forth anti-public education nominees since the start of this year,” Warmington said in a statement after the vote.
Snow will earn $98,000 in this post, and serve in a term that runs until Dec. 11, 2023.
At its last meeting, the council gave Commissioner Edelblut of Wilton and Board of Education Chairman Drew Cline of Bedford four-year terms.