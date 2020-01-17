John Lynch, the four-term former New Hampshire governor, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in April 2019. But Lynch has not been too visible on the campaign trail this year. Outside a few events for volunteers, Lynch has not made his presence felt.
That changes later this month, the Biden campaign announced Friday.
In the second-to-last week before the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary, Lynch will stump for Biden at 18 campaign stops across New Hampshire, from Salem to Dixville Notch.
The tour comes in the final week before the Iowa caucuses, when it is expected all the presidential candidates will focus their attention on Iowa.
Lynch stepped down as governor in 2013. He has campaigned for Democratic candidates since, boosting candidates for governor, President and Congress with his name recognition and lingering popularity across the state. But this is the first time Lynch has waded into a primary contest: He did not endorse candidates in the 2008 and 2016 presidential primary spats.
In a statement, Lynch said the 2020 race was the most important election of his life.
“As we enter the final days before the primary, I’m excited to go town to town and door to door, sharing with Granite Staters why I know Joe Biden will beat Donald Trump, rebuild the middle class, and restore the soul of our nation,” Lynch said in the statement.