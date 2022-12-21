Exec Council approves sale of former Laconia State School property
The Executive Council voted, 3-2, to approve the sale of the former Laconia State School property for $21.5 million to a development team that plans to build housing and a convention center/hotel complex on the site. This is an architectural concept rendering of the project once it would be complete. 

 Courtesy

CONCORD — The state Executive Council voted 3-2 today to approve the $21.5 million sale of the former Laconia State School property to private developers despite financial questions raised over of some key members of the chosen team.

Gov. Chris Sununu hailed the decision, noting it’s been “25 years in coming” to obtain state support to sell the scenic, 220-acre parcel overlooking Lake Winnisquam.