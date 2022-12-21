The Executive Council voted, 3-2, to approve the sale of the former Laconia State School property for $21.5 million to a development team that plans to build housing and a convention center/hotel complex on the site. This is an architectural concept rendering of the project once it would be complete.
CONCORD — The state Executive Council voted 3-2 today to approve the $21.5 million sale of the former Laconia State School property to private developers despite financial questions raised over of some key members of the chosen team.
Gov. Chris Sununu hailed the decision, noting it’s been “25 years in coming” to obtain state support to sell the scenic, 220-acre parcel overlooking Lake Winnisquam.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said a two-week delay of the vote helped secure Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer’s support for the project after developers met their concerns.
“I am pleased we took the time to engage the people that we should have,” Warmington said.
But Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, criticized the refusal of state officials to have sought and given to the council detailed financials on the key investors in this $500 million project to include nearly 1,900 units of housing along with a convention center/hotel complex.
“We can all say we are in a good place. My bet is we are going to be back here nine months from now revisiting this,” Gatsas said.
Councilor Joe Kenney R-Wakefield, noted that even if the development plan does not go forward, the first phase to demolish buildings and upgrade water/sewer lines will add value to the property.
“We don’t know what is going to pop out of this as we travel down the Yellow Brick Road on this development project,” Kenney said using a “Wizard of Oz” metaphor for the odyssey of this Lakes Region development.
“I hope we get to Emerald City,” he quipped.
Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, joined Warmington and Kenney in support. Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, joined Gatsas against it, arguing for another two-week delay to permit more public comment.
The development will include 340 single-family, duplex or triplex homes, half priced as “entry-level,” 108 condominiums, 500 apartments -- 120 designated as “workforce housing” -- and 350 townhouses.
The site also will have 360 units of independent living units for seniors along with 230 assisted care units.
Along with housing, the project envisions a convention center that seats 1,000 people and urgent care, childcare and pharmacy facilities on that site.
Half of the property will remain undeveloped and subject to current use taxation, officials said.
The state would net $20.4 million from the purchase, with the CBRE, an international real estate firm, receiving $1.1 million or 5% as its commission for acting as the state’s agent that marketed the property over the past year.
The state has owned part of the property for 120 years and housed a state school for the developmentally disabled until its closure in January 1991.
Dealing with chronic overcrowding, lawmakers by the following October approved converting part of the complex into a minimum-security prison.
The parcel has remained largely dormant since that prison closed for good in 2009.