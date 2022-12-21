Exec Council approves sale of former Laconia State School property
Buy Now

The Executive Council voted, 3-2, to approve the sale of the former Laconia State School property for $21.5 million to a development team that plans to build housing and a convention center/hotel complex on the site. This is an architectural concept rendering of the project once it would be complete. 

 Courtesy

CONCORD — On a 3-2 vote, the Executive Council on Wednesday approved the $21.5 million sale of the former Laconia State School property to private developers despite financial questions about some of the project's key members.

Gov. Chris Sununu hailed the decision, noting that state support to sell the scenic 220-acre parcel overlooking Lake Winnisquam has been “25 years in coming.”