CONCORD — On a 3-2 vote, the Executive Council on Wednesday approved the $21.5 million sale of the former Laconia State School property to private developers despite financial questions about some of the project's key members.
Gov. Chris Sununu hailed the decision, noting that state support to sell the scenic 220-acre parcel overlooking Lake Winnisquam has been “25 years in coming.”
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said a two-week delay of the vote helped secure Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer’s support for the project, after developers addressed some concerns the city had.
City officials wanted to retain access to athletic fields over the parcel and permission to keep on site a shelter for the homeless through the winter months.
“I am pleased we took the time to engage the people that we should have,” Warmington said.
But Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, criticized state officials' refusal to seek and provide the council with detailed financials on the key investors in the $500 million project, which includes nearly 1,900 units of housing and a convention center/hotel complex.
“I don’t know of anybody who is going to move forward with financial ability to lend on the project without financial statements,” Gatsas said.
“I certain believe in my heart and being in the real estate investment business for 30 years that we are going to see this project back before us.”
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, noted that even if the development plan does not go forward, the project's first phase -- demolishing abandoned buildings and upgrading water and sewer lines -- will increase the value's property.
“We don’t know what is going to pop out of this as we travel down the Yellow Brick Road on this development project,” Kenney said. “I hope we get to Emerald City.”
Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, joined Warmington and Kenney in voting for the purchase.
Stevens said city officials were involved in reviewing the four firms that bid on the project.
“In our sphere of influence there is nothing impeding this from going forward,” Stevens said.
Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, joined Gatsas in opposing it, arguing for another two-week delay to permit more public comment.
The development will include 340 single-family, duplex or triplex homes, half of which will be priced as “entry-level,” 108 condominiums, 500 apartments -- 120 designated as “workforce housing” -- and 350 townhouses.
The site also will have 360 units of independent living units for seniors, along with 230 assisted-care units.
Along with housing, the project envisions a convention center that seats 1,000 people and urgent care, childcare and pharmacy facilities on the site.
Half of the property will remain undeveloped and taxed under the state's current-use law, which values property in its natural state rather than its potential real estate value officials said.
The state will net $20.4 million from the purchase. CBRE, an international real estate firm, will receive $1.1 million or 5% as its commission for acting as the state’s agent that marketed the property over the past year.
The state has owned part of the property for 120 years and housed a state school for the developmentally disabled until its closure in January 1991.
Dealing with chronic overcrowding, lawmakers by the following October approved converting part of the complex into a minimum-security prison.
The parcel has remained largely dormant since that prison closed for good in 2009.
“I think there should be a few more weeks to iron out some issues,” Wheeler said.
“I’m not prepared to vote for this today but that doesn’t mean I am against it.”
Robynne Alexander, the general manager of the development team, had been sued over a much smaller housing project in Manchester and only last week paid back taxes that had been owed on that property.
When the developers released the names of other key investors, one of them Jonathan McCoy, developed a a senior complex, Sanctuary Care in Rye, which went bankrupt in 2017 after allegations that he had used project funds on personal expenses.
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said the state never intended to do a deep dive on the personal finances of the investors in this project.
"No one has looked at her personal financial records and that is not something we intend to be doing,” Arlinghaus said.
The team includes an experienced construction company, local law practice, and architect and engineering firms. Also on the team is Jonathan McCoy, who will lead development of the project’s 600 senior and assisted living units. Court records show that McCoy lost a previous senior living facility he owned and operated in a 2017 bankruptcy case. The court-appointed trustee alleged McCoy had used more than $230,000 of the facility’s money to cover personal expenses, including golf club fees and nearly $148,000 in taxes, according to court documents.
McCoy settled the case for $11,000 in 2020. In the settlement document, the court-appointed trustee, attorney Olga Gordon, told the court she didn’t believe she would be able to collect more. “Indeed, based on the (McCoy’s) financial disclosures, the trustee has determined that any judgment she obtains against (McCoy) will likely go unsatisfied,” she wrote in a court document.
In an email Monday night, McCoy denied the trustee’s allegations and said they were never proven. “In fact, when the company’s financial stress became evident to me in early 2016, I immediately reduced my guaranteed payments by approximately 30% and cancelled the golf club membership, which was permitted and used for business purposes,” he wrote.
McCoy said he used the money for legitimate company expenses or reimbursements for company expenses he had paid for personally. He said he worked with Gordon to provide receipts and back up information to support these expenses. Gordon, who did not return a message, told the court that McCoy had failed to provide documents or information to show the payments were legitimate business expenses.
Alexander, McCoy, and Pete Johnson, chief executive officer at North & South Construction Services, are partners on another venture, Vibrant Village Concepts. The company’s website describes it as “an innovative real estate development company that creates dynamic, mixed-use multigenerational communities.” The company lists Interiors East and Infinite Equities Group, another of Alexanders’ businesses, as partners.
Tranchemontagne identified McCoy, who will be a co-owner, as someone who has more than 35 years in project development, including senior living communities. Tranchemontagne, who joined the project about 10 days ago, said he was not aware that McCoy’s company, Sanctuary Care in Rye, had filed for bankruptcy or of the trustee’s allegations of misuse of company money.
McCoy registered Sanctuary Care, a residential, memory care, and assisted living facility, in 2007. He owned 68 percent of the company when he and a partner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017; the case was later converted to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Three years prior to filing for bankruptcy, McCoy registered another business in New Hampshire, Family CareSpace, according to the Secretary of Sate’s business filings. The company provides a software platform that allows family members to get real-time updates on loved ones living in senior and assisted care facilities or at home. The company was listed as a creditor in the bankruptcy case. McCoy remains president of Family CareSpace.
In their court filing, McCoy and his business partner reported about $5 million in assets, nearly all of it in real estate, and $16 million in debt. Creditors included the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, which had a $3.6 million claim, and a Maine bank, whose claim totaled about $7.7 million, according to court records. The case was closed in February 2021.
Gordon, the trustee, filed a separate case against McCoy in 2018 to recover $234,000 she said McCoy had taken from Sanctuary Care for his personal use.
Gordon told the District of New Hampshire bankruptcy court that McCoy paid about $8,000 to Golf Club of New England; gave himself $22,000 from one company bank account; withdrew or spent about $31,000 from another company bank account; and paid about $25,000 of personal credit card fees and $148,000 in tax debt.
The payments were made between 2015 and 2017, according to a court document. Gordon told the court that McCoy had failed to provide documents or information to show the payments were legitimate business expenses. She said in 2018 that McCoy denied any liability.
“(McCoy) asserted that even if the trustee obtained a judgment against him, he had no assets to satisfy the judgment,” Gordon wrote. “To support his contention, (McCoy) provided the trustee copies of his most recent tax return and a personal financial affidavit showing that he had limited income and does not own assets that would be available to satisfy a judgment.”
They settled the case for $11,000 in 2020.
“In retrospect, I may have done some things differently,” McCoy wrote in an email. “But I strongly disagree with the assertion that I received payments with no reasonable equivalent value for the company. My focus is and continues to be on improving the lives of seniors and those that serve them. I am proud to have developed the vision for Sanctuary Care and the excellent facility we built, which is still operating under different ownership. I strive to bring positive change to the senior living market.”