CONCORD — On a 3-2 vote, the Executive Council on Wednesday approved the $21.5 million sale of the former Laconia State School property to private developers despite financial questions about some of the project’s key members.
Gov. Chris Sununu hailed the decision, noting that state support to sell the scenic 220-acre parcel overlooking Lake Winnisquam has been “25 years in coming.”
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said a two-week delay of the vote helped secure Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer’s support for the project after developers addressed some concerns the city had.
City officials wanted to retain access to athletic fields via the parcel, the use of a water tower and to keep a homeless shelter on the site through the winter months.
“I am pleased we took the time to engage the people that we should have,” Warmington said.
But Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, criticized state officials’ refusal to seek detailed financial data on the key investors in the $500 million project, which includes nearly 1,900 units of housing and a convention center/hotel complex.
He predicted the development group will prove financially unable to pull off the project.
“I don’t know of anybody who is going to move forward with financial ability to lend on the project without financial statements,” Gatsas said.
“I certainly believe in my heart, and being in the real estate investment business for 30 years, that we are going to see this project back before us.”
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, noted that even if the development plan does not go forward, the project’s first phase — demolishing abandoned buildings and upgrading water and sewer lines — will increase the property’s value.
“We don’t know what is going to pop out of this as we travel down the Yellow Brick Road on this development project,” Kenney said. “I hope we get to the Emerald City.”
Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, joined Warmington and Kenney in voting for the purchase.
Stevens said city officials were involved in reviewing the four firms that bid on the project.
“In our sphere of influence there is nothing impeding this from going forward,” Stevens said.
Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, joined Gatsas in opposing it, arguing for another two-week delay to permit more public comment.
“I’m not prepared to vote for this today, but that doesn’t mean I am against it,” Wheeler said.
Financial concerns
Robynne Alexander, the general manager of the development team, had been sued over a much smaller housing project in downtown Manchester and last week paid back taxes on that property.
Developers last week released the names of other key partners in Legacy at Laconia LLC, which included prominent builders, lawyers and architects who have completed many large commercial developments in New Hampshire.
One of the investors, Jonathan McCoy, lost a senior housing complex, Sanctuary Care in Rye, after it went bankrupt in 2017.
A court-appointed trustee claimed McCoy had misspent more than $200,000 in project funds on personal expenses.
McCoy denied those allegations, and the trustee’s case against McCoy was settled for $11,000 in 2020.
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said the state had never intended to do a deep dive on the personal finances of those financially backing this plan.
State officials were aware of the lawsuit against Alexander and were satisfied with her assurances that it would be resolved and not impact this project, he said.
“No one has looked at her personal financial records, and that is not something we intend to be doing,” Arlinghaus said.
The developers thanked Sununu and the council for showing confidence in their proposal.
“Our focus now is to roll up our sleeves and raise the funds to close this transaction,” said spokesman Scott Tranchmontagne. “We are confident we will succeed.”
Details of development
The development will include 340 single-family, duplex or triplex homes, half of which will be priced as “entry-level,” 108 condominiums, 500 apartments — 120 designated as “workforce housing” — and 350 townhouses.
The site also will have 360 units of independent living units for seniors, along with 230 assisted-care units, which McCoy will spearhead, according to a spokesman for the developers.
Along with housing, the project includes a 1,000-seat convention center and a 250-room hotel, as well as urgent care, child care and pharmacy facilities on site.
Half of the property will remain undeveloped and taxed under the state’s current-use law, which values property in its natural state rather than at its potential developable value, officials said.
The state will net $20.4 million from the purchase. CBRE, an international real estate firm, will receive a 5% commission — or $1.1 million — for marketing the property on the state’s behalf for the past year.
The state has owned part of the property for 120 years. It was home to a state school for the developmentally disabled until its closure in January 1991.
Dealing with chronic overcrowding, lawmakers by the following October approved converting part of the complex into a minimum-security prison.
The parcel has remained largely dormant since that prison closed for good in 2009.