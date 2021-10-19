Former Congressman Bill Zeliff, who died Monday at 82, is being remembered for the way he applied his gregarious personality and ethic of hospitality to public service.
New Hampshire political hands who knew Zeliff during his three terms in Congress in the early 1990s and during his 1996 campaign for governor said he was good at connecting with people and enjoyed finding ways to help — all while pursuing his goals of making federal government smaller and more efficient.
Zeliff’s background in hospitality — he owned the Christmas Farm Inn in Jackson until 2000 — informed his approach to politics, said Steve Duprey, a Concord businessman and former chair of the state Republican party.
“If you’re in hospitality, you have to like people, you have to like being of service to people,” Duprey said.
A Connecticut native, Zeliff graduated from the University of Connecticut and served in the Delaware National Guard before spending 15 years at DuPont Chemical, according to an obituary. When a newspaper advertisement for a country inn in New Hampshire caught his eye in 1976, Zeliff bought the Christmas Farm Inn and moved to Jackson.
Duprey believes Zeliff caught the bug for politics when he worked on former Gov. John H. Sununu’s campaign in the 1980s. When Zeliff announced his own run for Congress in 1990, Sununu — then serving as White House Chief of Staff to President George H.W. Bush — endorsed him in his Republican primary.
Zeliff was passionate about finding ways to lower taxes, Duprey said.
“When Bill walked around campaigning, he had a big Mason or Ball pickle jar filled with pennies. The thing weighed a lot,” Duprey said. He remembered Zeliff’s line: “The thing I know from business is if you watch the pennies, pretty soon they turn into dollars.”
Brian McCabe, who worked in Zeliff’s office, remembered Zeliff was most passionate about answering calls, emails and letters from the people of the 1st District who needed help navigating government bureaucracies.
“For Bill, the first, second, third, fourth thing was always about New Hampshire and constituent service,” McCabe said.
Taylor Caswell, now commissioner of Department of Business and Economic Affairs, started his career as an aide in Zeliff’s office.
”He was really big on the fiscal issues — small government, lower taxes, lower spending, less government bureaucracy,” Caswell said. “But as a member of Congress, he took on constituent service on a level that was a little higher than what a typical member of Congress might do. Coming from hospitality, that was what he wanted to do.”
Zeliff worked hard, Caswell said, and expected the same dedication and long hours from his staff.
But even as Republican offices were busy with major legislation during the era of then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America, Zeliff made time to hear from constituents.
One late night at the office the phone rang, Caswell remembered. It was a woman from Portsmouth who was having trouble getting the city to fix a sewer line. She had expected to leave a voicemail at that hour — but Zeliff spent half an hour listening to her problem. The line was fixed, Caswell said.
Each of his two reelection campaigns was a joy to Zeliff, McCabe said.
“He was present all over the state, all over the district. He would go to any and all events, just to interact with people,” McCabe said. “Bill loved to do parades. He’d do it at Bill Zeliff pace — he’d run from one side of the road to the other side of the road, making sure he didn’t miss any hands.”
Duprey said he even enjoyed calling donors to ask for money.
“I learned a lot about how to be a good campaigner from him,” said former Rep. Charles Bass, who won his first term in Congress representing New Hampshire’s 2nd District in 1994, the year Zeliff won his third election. “People just liked him. And if they like you, they’re going to vote for you.”
McCabe and Bass agreed that Zeliff loved serving in Congress, in large part because he genuinely enjoyed connecting with people.
“Bill Zeliff did not disdain any aspect of his job. I would go home as soon as I possibly could and sit in front of the TV and eat carryout. Bill would go to the Capitol Hill Club and eat dinner with two or three people, all political,” Bass recalled. “That kind of energy, channeled properly, served him well.”
By his third term in Congress, Zeliff was serving in more prominent roles, including chairing the hearings into the FBI’s deadly 1993 raid of a cult’s compound in Waco, Texas.
Even as his profile rose, Caswell and McCabe said constituents always came first
Policy analysis would go on the back burner if there were too many letters piling up, Caswell remembered — replying to constituents was always top priority.
”That sort of attitude about remembering who you work for — it’s sort of kitschy, but it has stuck with me,” said Caswell. “He ingrained that in us pretty hard.”
Rather than seek a fourth term, Zeliff campaigned for the Republican nomination for governor in 1996. He lost the primary to Ovide Lamontagne, who lost to now-Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Zeliff joined a consulting firm in Washington and worked for New Hampshire-based and national firms until his retirement in 2017.
Zeliff spent his retirement in Venice, Fla., with wife, Sydna.
“He accomplished a lot, he served New Hampshire well,” Duprey said. “We were lucky to have him.”