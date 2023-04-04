Jeb Bradley

Senate President Jeb Bradley explains the Senate’s position in favor of permanent Medicaid expansion Tuesday at a House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee hearing in Concord.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — Health care advocates packed a committee room Tuesday to endorse the permanent expansion of Medicaid coverage for low-income adults.

The testimony came two days before the House of Representatives will vote on a proposed state budget trailer bill (HB 2) that would extend the program for two more years.