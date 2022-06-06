CONCORD -- Mourners in funeral processions on New Hampshire’s turnpikes no longer will pay tolls after Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order on Monday.
Sununu said he only learned about the toll charges from a representative of the state Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, who had complained about it.
“He’s right -- families should not have to pay for tolls while traveling as part of a funeral procession,” Sununu said.
In the executive order, Sununu said the free toll policy will apply for all cars and trucks in any procession which goes through a tollbooth that has a lane for drivers to pay by cash.
Sununu said the lost revenue to the turnpike system would be “de minimis" and he called the toll an “unjustifiable, additional burden on a grieving individual, family or friend.”
In a followup letter to Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, Sununu said the driver of the lead car should stop, tell the toll taker he or she is leading a procession and say how many vehicles should go through the tollbooths for free.
In the 2022 legislative session, state Rep. Maureen Mooney, R-Merrimack, authored a bill (HB 1449) to have a no-toll policy apply to any procession that was going to the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In February, the full House killed Mooney’s bill on a voice vote after the Public Works and Highways Committee voted, 17-1, against the bill.
“Honoring our veterans this way is the right thing to do,” Mooney said.