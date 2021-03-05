CONCORD – Secretary of State Bill Gardner and a Windham activist have proposed a forensic probe aimed at explaining the wide discrepancy between votes from automated machine and hand recount of Nov. 3 general election ballots in that town.
Some town officials and a defeated Democratic legislative candidate said Gardner’s blueprint has a glaring omission — a second hand count of the race to select the town’s four New Hampshire House of Representative members.
Gardner’s testimony to the House Election Laws Committee contained the first detailed comments he has made about the controversy since a late November recount found significantly different results than those town officials reported on Election Night.
“This has obviously generated a lot of concern. Sometimes it is hard to get the answers. This is going to be an attempt to actually accomplish that,” Gardner said.
“Sometimes you just can’t get a definitive answer.”
Ken Eyring, a former member of the Windham School Board, worked with Gardner to produce an amendment the pair offered to a Senate-passed bill (SB 43) that requires the state to do an audit of Windham returns.
“Everyone wants to make sure our elections mean something, that our votes count,” Eyring said. “It might take a slightly different path then other people had.”
The Gardner-Eyring plan would require a team of hand-picked, forensic analysts to examine the four AccuVote machines used to count ballots in Windham.
Among the potential analysts were two experts, Col. Phil Waldron and Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, who were involved in challenging the results of presidential voting in several states last fall.
The forensic audit would take place at the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council complex in Concord.
The plan calls for all ballots to then be run through these four machines and for analysts to examine tapes from those machines.
The plan also includes a hand count of two races on the ballot in Windham other than the state representative contest at issue.
Recount discrepancies
The Ballot Law Commission upheld the victory of Republican candidate Julius Soti over Democrat Kristi St. Laurent for the fourth and final Windham seat in the House.
After the recount, Soti won by 424 votes.
Town election officials reported on Election Night that Soti had won by only 24 votes.
St. Laurent requested the recount, which uncovered about 300 more votes for all four House Republican candidates.
St. Laurent’s total dropped by 99 votes, but the three Democratic candidates who finished behind her each gained 20 to 28 votes in the recount.
St. Laurent said Friday that a second hand count of her race would determine if the machines worked properly.
“The point for many people is not to point the finger at the machines per se,” St. Laurent said. “If the discrepancy was from the recount, we need to determine that.”
Windham Assistant Moderator Betty Dunn observed the recount last November, and she was left questioning its accuracy.
“We do not know which set of numbers are correct. Were the Windham numbers correct or were the recount numbers correct?” Dunn said.
“If you did a hand audit and it matched what came out on Election Night then we would know what came out on Election Night was right.”
Most towns use AccuVote
Many have seized on these results to question the accuracy of the automated machines used for elections in 85% of New Hampshire’s cities and towns.
Heath Partington, vice chairman of Windham’s Board of Selectmen, urged the House panel to incorporate “11 bullet points” the Windham Election Integrity Committee crafted that got the select board’s support last Wednesday. Those included another hand count of the Windham state representative election.
Milford Town Clerk Joan Dargie questioned the “expert” credentials of those Eyring had proposed to choose from to do the forensic audit.
“Talk show hosts don’t qualify as forensic experts in my view,” Dargie said.
Lucas Meyer, a Democratic campaign operative, posted on social media that Eyring’s reputation as a conservative commentator doesn’t make him an objective source.
“It is dangerous + embarrassing that the @NHSecretary (Gardner) is associating himself/his office with this Granite Grok conspiracy theorist. then again... he welcomed the sham Trump voter fraud commission to NH with open arms,” Meyer said of Eyring on Twitter.
The House panel also took testimony on a related bill to conduct at least five random “verification” recounts of votes in communities that used these automated machines.