CONCORD — A proposed two-month suspension of the state’s 24-cent gasoline tax to help motorists deal with soaring prices encountered opposition during its first public hearing Wednesday.
Gov. Chris Sununu has urged legislative leaders to fast-track a 60-day gas tax holiday so it could start by May 1 and end before the peak of the summer tourism season.
Late last week, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, dropped his objections and embraced the idea, and Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, agreed to author the proposal.
The measure was proposed as an add-on to a House-passed cut to the state's tax on corporate profits from 7.6% to 7.5% (HB 1221).
House Finance Committee Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway, came out against it, while leading Senate Democrats said the benefits to motorists would be miniscule and could wreak havoc with gasoline retailers.
Umberger spoke to the Senate Ways and Means Committee about how last month she had proposed two different breaks for in-state drivers -- a gas tax refund they could apply for, or a rebate on their car registrations.
State officials found implementation problems with both.
“I worked hard to make it work and just found many stumbling blocks. I would encourage us to find some other way to spend this money other than a gas tax suspension," Umberger said.
She also said consumers won’t be happy if the prices spike back up once the gas tax relief expires.
“What happens when the gas tax goes back into effect? We are going to look terrible,” Umberger said. “To me, that’s not a good idea.”
Sen. David Watters of Dover, the leading Senate Democrat on energy matters, said by his estimate, the average savings for drivers would be $12.33 over the two months -- if this move leads to cutting gas prices by 24 cents a gallon.
Watters' estimate was based on 833 miles a month -- the average for New Hampshire motorists -- at 30 miles per gallon, he said.
“The other question is, will the price at the pump actually go down? We know the price at the pump is set at the spot market, it is really worldwide,” Watters said.
“I don’t think we are going to see the price significantly go down.”
Out-of-state benefit
Based on turnpike toll traffic, 52% of drivers are in-state residents, and 48% are out-of-staters.
Watters noted those percentags vary around the state. For example, 76% going through the Interstate 95 tolls in Hampton are out-of-staters. At the other extreme, 67% of those passing through the Dover tolls on the Spaulding Turnpike are Granite Staters.
“In some way, what we are doing is making a gas tax holiday for out-of-state drivers,” Watters warned.
Tom Frawley of Lyme, a gas wholesaler who supplies fuel to more than 100 customers in New England, said that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, wholesalers have changed their buying habits, filling up trucks just before midnight to avoid the next day's price jump, which can be as much as 40 cents per gallon.
The daily price change can add $3,000 to the cost of a truckload of gas, Frawley said.
“We saw a real run on the terminals,” Frawley said.
He urged the Senate to make sure retailers do not have to lower the price on massive amounts of fuel they have in underground fuel tanks on the day the gas tax suspension begins.
“We don’t want the retailers to get hurt, and we don’t want the retailers to get a windfall. That’s not good for the consumer,” Frawley said.
When Connecticut recently adopted a gas tax holiday, consumers lodged 160 complaints with state prosecutors claiming retailers were price-gouging.
Those retailers were not lowering the price for gas they had bought while Connecticut's gas tax was in effect, said Brian Moran with the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association.
“This creates a lot of reputation damage for our industry which is unfounded,” Moran said.
“Don’t take our money away because we have already paid for it.”
Inventory reports
Department of Safety Administration Director Steven Lavoie said the bill could require gas retailers to submit two reports on their inventories, one the day before the tax holiday begins and one the day after it ends to confirm what retailers have.
The forms would lead to some additional state administrative expense, he said.
Under this plan, $26 million from the state's budget surplus would be sent to the Highway Fund to cover the loss of gasoline taxes during the two-month suspension.
A Department of Transportation official and a lobbyist for the road construction industry urged the Senate to specify that the surplus also cover the 3 cents of the gas tax that now goes to road repaving work.
Jim Hadley, a former Northwood selectman, endorsed the gas tax break and said motorists would see a significant improvement if this is combined with a federal gas holiday that Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., has proposed on Capitol Hill.
“I don’t believe it’s a gimmick,” Hadley said.
The Senate panel will take further testimony on the plan next week.