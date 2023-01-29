CONCORD — A House Republican leader’s proposal to let public agencies create policies based on “biological sex” attracted strong and emotional opposition from advocates for transgender people.
House Deputy Majority Leader Jim Kofalt, R-Wilton, said school boards feel powerless to adopt policies that can limit bathrooms and locker rooms to students of the same biological sex.
“They’re afraid they could get sued,” Kofalt told the House Judiciary Committee during a two-hour hearing on his bill (HB 398) late last week.
The legislation would let state or local agencies create policies for athletics, incarceration or private spaces such as bathrooms or locker rooms that are based on biological sex.
A school board member, Kofalt said some students are making gender identity claims just to get access into the bathroom or locker room of another sex.
“The students who are doing this think it is all fun and games but for many students this is not fun and games,” Kofalt said. “They want to have some privacy; they want their own safe spaces where they can use the bathrooms.”
But former Lebanon Mayor Karen Liot Hill said the legislation would stigmatize students who are transgender.
“A person can be a good person and have good intentions and still propose bad legislation and I think that’s what we have here,” Liot Hill said.
Later she concluded, “A transgender person who identifies as a woman is a woman and it is dehumanizing to refer to them in any other way.”
Linds Jakow is a founder of 603 Equality, which supports LBGTQ individuals.
She noted 50 school districts and the state’s athletic association have adopted policies welcoming to transgender athletes and the Legislature has frequently rejected these proposals.
“Lawmakers should stop playing political volleyball with trans kids that just want to play the sport that they love,” Jakow said.
The prospects for this legislation this year are not good given the closely divided House, with Republicans holding a 201-197 advantage.
House Democrats have overwhelmingly rejected similar measures in the past.
Milford proposal brings issue to a head
The Milford School Board will debate next month a proposed policy on access to school bathrooms and locker rooms.
“We happen to have a majority of regularly identifying people who are being harassed by transgenders and are taking advantage of the current laws,” said Nathaniel Wheeler, a school board member. “At one point do we not protect the masses?”
Advocates for LGBTQ residents are organizing a protest outside the board’s next meeting on Feb. 6.
Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke said rather than settle the matter, this bill may lead to greater litigation because it could be in conflict with anti-discrimination laws regarding gender identity that New Hampshire adopted in 2018 and 2019.
“Public schools can’t discriminate based on identity,” said Locke, who heads the Department of Justice’s civil rights unit. “This (proposed) law suggests that maybe they can.”
No one who falsely claims a different gender identity to gain access to a private space gains any protection under current law, Locke said.
Kofalt said the state should not try to impose any position.
“The bill does not say we should segregate bathrooms one way or the other. What it says is public officials, school district officials ought to be able to make decisions,” Kofalt said.
Ian Huyett, a lawyer with Cornerstone Action, a socially conservative group, said the bill would be legally defensible and that federal courts have not ruled in unison on this topic.
“This in no way diminishes our discrimination laws that are on the books,” Huyett said.
Officials with Dartmouth Health and the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation also opposed the bill.