GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl said he's be willing to debate Attorney General Maura Healey, the sole Democrat left running for governor, at least three times.

 Alison Kuznitz/Masslive

Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed for the corner office by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary contest for Massachusetts governor Tuesday evening over Chris Doughty, a political novice and Wrentham business owner.

Diehl had captured 86,145 votes with nearly 57% of precincts reporting around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Doughty, meanwhile, trailed with some 68,038 votes. Diehl’s running mate Leah Allen was leading with 73,438 votes, compared to Doughty’s running mate Kate Campanale at who had notched 68,747 votes.