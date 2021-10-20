A House panel endorsed Wednesday a bill requiring any New Hampshire law enforcement agency to give public notice prior to any federal immigration checkpoint that has its involvment. This is the scene from a U.S. Customs-Border Patrol checkpoint on June 15, 2018, on I-93 southbound in Woodstock.
CONCORD — Local and state law enforcement agencies would have to notify the public prior to any federal immigration checkpoints that they were involved in under legislation a House panel endorsed Wednesday.
Officials with the Americans for Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire proposed an amendment to a 2021 leftover bill (HB 579) which would require State Police, county sheriff or a local police department to post on their social media site information about any checkpoint they are partnering with the federal government.
State Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said this would not cover any federal immigration checkpoint without a New Hampshire law enforcement participant.
“With many of these checkpoints, federal officials who make stops are then handing people off to local law enforcement,” Abbas said.
“In those instances, this bill would require that notice take place.”
The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee endorsed the bill, 11-9, with Reps. Scott Wallace, R-Danville, and Gary Hopper, R-Weare, joining all Democrats in support of it.
All other Republicans on the panel including Abbas opposed it.
“Announcing where we may be having these checkpoints, I can understand this notice would be convenient to our citizens, but this would also be advantageous to people who want to come in and do harm to this country,” said Rep. Terry Roy, R-Deerfield.
Rep. Latha Mangipudi, D-Nashua, said it’s a shame these checkpoints even exist.
“I don’t want to encourage anyone to come visit me, if this is the way we are going to go,” said Mangipudi, who is a native of India.
“This is for the safety, people say. Is it really for the safety? It blows my mind in the 21st Century I have to be very cognizant of where I am, and how I look and whether I have to change how I look.”
The legislation now goes to the full House for a vote early on during the 2022 session.