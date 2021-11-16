CONCORD — Sweeping changes to the two New Hampshire congressional districts’ boundaries cleared a key House committee along partisan lines Tuesday.
The 8-7 vote of the House Special Committee on Redistricting moves the amended proposal (HB 52) to the full House, which will take it up in January. All Republicans voted for the map, and all Democrats opposed it.
State Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, one of the plan’s chief architects, said in the past 10 years Republicans running for Congress have won only 10% of the time, even though New Hampshire is viewed as a “purple state” where candidates of either major party can win.
“Once you actually look under the hood of the current congressional maps, they are not competitive, they are simply not,” Berry said.
Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, said Democrats have a roughly 53%-45% advantage over Democrats in registration, so it’s proper the Legislature would create one district that favors a Democrat candidate and one that favors a Republican.
“Which is fairer? Disenfranchising the 45% of voters that lean Republican or the 3% of voters that are Democratic?” Lynn asked.
Democratic members of the panel insisted the new maps ignored all communities of interest except political ideology.
Rep. Paul Bergeron, R-Nashua, said the changes make the First Congressional District map look like a “beggar with a cup,” while Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Nashua, said to her it resembled a “gentleman with a fist.”
“I don’t know what this is going to be called, but it’s going to become a 2021 symbol for gerrymandering,” Bergeron said.
The plan would move from the First into the Second Congressional Districts the Democratic cities of Portsmouth, Rochester, Dover and Somersworth.
In turn, it moves some of the largest Republican towns in the southern tier from the 2nd into the 1st — Salem, Hudson, Litchfield, Pelham, Atkinson and Windham.
If adopted, the new district would make it much harder for Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat, to win a third term should he run in 2022.
Pappas earlier said he could decide to run for governor next year if redistricting plans were unfair. The comment came before Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed this month that he would seek a fourth term in 2022.
The GOP map on paper creates a more favorable map for Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat.
The panel needed to balance the two districts, since there are nearly 18,000 more residents in the 1st District.
Democrats proposed moving one town, Hampstead, from the 1st to the 2nd District, while the GOP plan changed the districts of 75 towns and city wards, affecting 360,000 people or about 25% of the state.
Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, praised the plan.
“I know that this map as proposed meets the constitutional requirements, and I think it is a better, fairer map and I will be voting for it,” Griffin said.
Lynn said the plan’s opponents have said the “voters should choose their representatives” rather than the other way around.
“That’s a great talking point, but it has no substance,” Lynn said.
“It is always the Legislature that decides what districts votes are assigned to,” he said. “Voters never make that choice.”
Rep. Marjorie Smith said though Republicans have for decades been in control at redistricting time, party leaders never pursued such a large change.
“Those are dramatic changes and there ought to be a dramatic reason for making those changes,” Smith said.
Berry maintained that critics have overexaggerated the impact of these boundary changes.
Based on the vote cast in all communities during 2020, a Democratic candidate had a 5.2% advantage in the new 2nd District and a Republican had a 1.8% edge in the new 1st CD, Berry said.
Further, House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, said good candidates win elections.
“Guaranteed outcomes, that isn’t going to happen. Nobody here, especially me is smart enough to do that,” Smith said.