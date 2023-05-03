GOP councilors oppose historical marker for N.H. labor leader, Communist
A pair of Republican executive councilors spoke out against the decision by Concord city officials to approve a historical marker honoring the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, a Concord native, labor leader who had been a member of the Communist Party of America.

 Supporters of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn

CONCORD — With state officials objecting to a historical marker on public property honoring the life of a Communist activist and Concord native, Gov. Chris Sununu has asked for a review of the approval process.

Executive Councilors David Wheeler, R-Milford, and Joseph Kenney, R-Wakefield, said the decision to place a marker about the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn in Concord was an insult to all veterans, and state officials should have blocked it in the first instance.