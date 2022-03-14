CONCORD — A Republican majority on the Executive Council is lobbying the State Senate to approve their plan to realign their own election districts.
Republican councilors David Wheeler of Milford, Ted Gatsas of Manchester and Joe Kenney of Wakefield all strongly disagree with the decision of the Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee to recommend the Legislature make no change to the council district map, despite population shifts in the 2020 Census.
“The Senate got to decide how to redistrict its seats, the House got to do the same. Let us decide what is best for us, we know our districts better than they do,” said Wheeler, of Milford, who is leading this campaign.
The councilors sent their proposal to Senate Republicans late last week.
The fourth Republican councilor, Janet Stevens of Rye, has taken no position on this controversy, and the only Democrat on the council, Cinde Warmington of Concord, was not consulted.
State Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, the chairman of the Senate elections panel, said the population moves between council districts were so minor that the boundaries can remain the same and be legally defensible.
“Having spoken to many people and received many emails on this subject and accepting all that input, I don’t know that I can do better,” Gray said last week. “It leaves me with a bill that if I amend it, I don’t know if I can pass it.”
The Senate will debate Wednesday whether to endorse Gray’s recommendation to send the council district legislation (SB 241) to interim study.
If approved, this parliamentary move means the districts would not be changed for the 2022 election, and any future attempt to change them would have to start as a new bill.
Senate Democrats presented their own unsuccessful plan (SB 254), whose main goal was to narrow the breadth of Warmington’s district, which spans the entire width of the state.
Gray told his colleagues about the councilors' proposal, and he said the population deviation between districts was 9.42%.
Redistricting legal experts maintain that plans have to have less than a 10% deviation to be defensible in court.
The Senate committee took no further action Monday.
Wheeler described their proposed changes to these districts as a “minor shuffle.”
Warmington’s Second District would gain a net three communities, the biggest change.
Under this plan, the districts Wheeler and Stevens represent would each lose a net of one town apiece, Kenney’s district would pick up one, and Gatsas’ district would lose two.
Wheeler said he remains “hopeful” the rank-and-file GOP senators will agree to the council’s request.
“Some of the senators are sympathetic, but we know it takes 13,” said Wheeler, referring to the number needed to pass any plan in the 24-member Senate.
Councilors are ex-senators
Councilors Kenney, Gatsas and Wheeler each previously served in the state Senate.
The plan for Kenney’s district would remove Hanover, the hometown of former Democratic Councilor Mike Cryans, who has already begun raising money to run again in 2022.
Wheeler’s district would drop Peterborough, one of the most Democratic towns in his district, which could improve his chances of surviving a 2022 challenge, such as from ex-Councilor Debora Pigantelli, a Nashua Democrat.
“Look at what Democrats do for redistricting in states where they are in the majority,” Wheeler said. “If they were in power, they would have different ideas."
A summary of the changes in the councilors' redistricting plan:
• District 1 (Kenney’s seat): Added would be the cities of Rochester and Franklin, along with the towns of Newbury, Sutton, Salisbury, Northfield, Belmont and Farmington. Dropped would be the cities of Claremont and Lebanon, as well as the towns of Hanover, Plainfield, Grantham, Cornish and Newport.
• District 2 (Warmington’s district): Added would be the cities of Claremont and Lebanon, as well as the towns of Hanover, Plainfield, Grantham, Cornish, Newport, Peterborough, Sharon, Bow, Barrington and Lee. Dropped would be the cities of Franklin and Rochester, and the towns of Newbury, Sutton, Salisbury, Northfield, Belmont, Farmington and Winchester.
• District 3 (Stevens’ seat): Added would be the town of Nottingham and dropped would be the towns of Chester and Raymond.
• District 4 (Gatsas’ district): Added would be the towns of Chester and Raymond while dropped would be the towns of Bow, Nottingham, Barrington and Lee.
• District 5 (Wheeler’s seat): Added would be the town of Winchester while dropped would be towns of Peterborough and Sharon.