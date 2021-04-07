BEDFORD – The Republican-led, New Hampshire House of Representatives cleared a major hurdle Wednesday with approval of its two-year, $13.6 billion state budget plan.
The final, 205-178 vote for the amended spending bill (HB 1), came at the outset of a three-day, marathon session at the NH Sportsplex here.
The House has to meet a Friday deadline to act on all its bills for the 2021 session.
To win over conservative Republican votes, House budget writers made several changes to Gov. Chris Sununu’s spending plan that included punting on his favored merger of higher education, dumping a new, student loan program and nearly zeroing out a $35 million plan for public school infrastructure projects.
In response, Sununu said the House budget “went off the rails” and wasn’t properly financed.
Sununu said he would seek significant changes to the budget when the spending plan reaches the State Senate.
The House GOP strategy worked like a charm.
While the roll call vote was not available earlier Wednesday, the outcome closely lined up with the 212-186 GOP majority in the House.
"It's pretty clear they all stuck together," said Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, of the GOP caucus.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said a mask requirement was in place for any legislator moving around, because federal privacy regulations prevented House leaders from knowing how many lawmakers were fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
With an average age of 63, most N.H. lawmakers already were likely offered both shots.
"I have been fully vaccinated since the last time we were here," Packard said. "We are asking still to keep your masks on when you are moving around the room for those who aren’t vaccinated, just in case."
House Finance Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, said the spending increase of under 6 percent in this proposed budget was much less than the current budget the Democratically-led Legislature adopted nearly two years ago.
The plan also contains four different cuts to business, hospitality and dividend taxes to help businesses recover from the pandemic, he said.
Weyler noted it also would the state pay $100 million of a statewide property tax in 2023 that should lead to across-the-board cuts in local property taxes.
“This will serve our state well for the next two years,” Weyler said.
Rep. Mary Heath, D-Manchester, said this spending plan contains $153 million less in aid to communities than the current budget.
It also includes back-of-the-budget cuts totaling $73 million in the Department of Health and Human Services.
“This is a seriously flawed budget that hurts New Hampshire taxpayers on so many levels,” Heath said.
Sununu had asked for more spending
Last March 3, Sununu had asked House budget writers to increase spending by $70 million over the plan he had presented just a month earlier, because revenues came in significantly above estimates.
“Few of those increases were included in this House budget even though there was additional revenue,” said Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, who had chaired the House Finance Committee that produced the current budget.
House Democrats offered many amendments to the spending plan, along with proposed changes to its trailer bill (HB 2) that makes necessary changes in state law needed to carry out the budget.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, protested that many of the Democratic amendments were not offered in committee, but instead presented at this 11th hour Wednesday.
“I am disappointed this particular amendment was hidden from us until very recently,” Edwards said of one request.
The added spending bid which came closest to becoming a reality was a dental benefit for adults on the government Medicaid health insurance program.
This $2.9 million-a-year expense request failed, 197-184.
The dental benefit does have bipartisan support in the State Senate.
The House rejected a move to add $1.3 million in grants to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
The Biden administration has already announced it will restore Title X grants to these clinics the Trump administration had eliminated.
But family planning advocates maintained this additional money was needed because the Biden spending wasn’t likely to arrive until March 2022, eight months into the first year of New Hampshire’s new budget.
“We put at risk causing bad public health outcomes during a pandemic,” said Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord.
House GOP: Against 'charity' for Planned Parenthood
Rep. Edwards said Planned Parenthood was not hurting for money.
“This amendment is a recovery act for Planned Parenthood,” Edwards said.
“This is an organization that does not need our charity.”
The House also approved on a voice vote a companion capital budget (HB 25) that includes $127 million in state-backed bonds to support public works projects for the next two years.
Rep. John Graham, R-Bedford, said it spends nearly the same as Sununu’s proposal would.
The House plan makes some changes such as providing $1 million in maintenance work for community colleges, renovations to Portsmouth Harbor and repairs to bathrooms in the Department of Education, Graham said.