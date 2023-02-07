CONCORD — Local law enforcement battled with civil libertarians and advocates for immigrants over legislation that would block New Hampshire communities from adopting sanctuary policies.
State Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said increased illegal immigration from the northern border present a growing risk to our state and that’s why he proposed the bill (SB 132).
During a three-day period in late January, 39 people were detained after trying to sneak over the border from Canada into New Hampshire, Gannon said.
“With little oversight as to how these individuals assimilate into the country, it’s clear the consideration for citizens is minimal. SB132 is a safeguard in that regard,” Gannon said during a hearing Tuesday.
Gannon said he believes this would prevent a city or town from refusing to let local law enforcement cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director for the Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said the bill would be far-reaching and endanger public safety.
“This bill implies that if a locality does not do anything that the federal government asks it to do in the immigration context — no matter how outrageous or costly to local taxpayers — such locality is effectively implementing a banned policy and thus violating state law,” Bissonnette said.
“This is a significant intrusion on local control and the notion that, in New Hampshire we do not demand that our local towns do the bidding of the federal government.”
Last year, the GOP-led Legislature approved and Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation that gave local law enforcement the power to refuse to assist federal authorities with any gun control legislation.
A national anti-illegal immigration lawyer urged the Legislature to pass the bill.
“Those people who are coming through our backdoors have not been vetted so their intentions are unknown,” said Shari Rendall with Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).
Many communities in the state do not designate themselves as “sanctuary cities” but still have policies that prohibit cooperation on immigration matters, she said.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley noted the liberal Southern Poverty Law Center has designated FAIR as a designated hate group.
“We condemn this organization’s involvement in our legislative process in the strongest possible terms,” Buckley said in a statement.
Eva Castillo of Manchester, an advocate for immigrants, said this bill would lead to immigrants being reluctant to alert police to crime for fear they could face questions from federal officials.
“We pride ourselves on doing things differently here in New Hampshire,” Castillo said. “This is just a regurgitation of a national anti-immigration campaign.”
Kevin Williams recently retired after 26 years of working with federal custom agencies and spoke in favor of the measure.
He said many local police departments refuse to work with federal officials for fear of being sued.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester opposed the bill.