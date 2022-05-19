CONCORD — Republican legislative leaders reached consensus on a parental rights bill Thursday that critics said could leave closeted LGBTQ students in danger of being “outed” to parents hostile to their gender identity and that Gov. Chris Sununu vowed to veto.
With House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, joining negotiators and Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, taking over as chairman of the talks, the House embraced a new proposal from Senate leaders two days after another House leader declared an impasse over the issue.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, offered the change that addressed the claim that the bill could allow domestic abusers to obtain private information about their estranged partners or ex-wives.
The amended bill would allow someone with a restraining order to present it to school administrators who must then take “all reasonable steps” to make sure the abuser doesn’t get any private information about the other parent.
The revised bill also contains a clause that would keep in place other aspects of the law if a court decided one part of it was “invalid or unenforceable.”
“This is the version we are standing behind and we ask the House to adopt our proposal,” Carson said.
Sununu cited concerns raised by the attorney general’s civil rights division.
“This bill as written creates numerous challenges for kids. I share the concerns of the attorney general and as such, will veto the bill if it reaches my desk,” Sununu said.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, came to watch the final proceedings. He has made it a priority to pass the bill before the end of the session.
Packard and Osborne replaced two House Republicans as negotiators.
The legislation as amended would require teachers and staff to promptly report to parents any inquiry made by a student into changing “gender expression or identity” as well as notify them when their child joined any club or extracurricular activity.
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said the bill could leave some students unsafe.
“We’re still going to be outing children against their will in schools and potentially sending them to a situation at home that we don’t know,” Whitley said. “This bill is antithetical to all the work we have done in the state to ensure individuals in the LGBTQ community can live a life.”
Supporters: Parents know best
Rep. Debra DiSimone, R-Atkinson, said some unqualified school teachers are giving mental health counseling to students.
“It is not their responsibility to withhold that information from anyone,” DiSimone said. “If a child needs psychiatric care, they need to go to the school psychiatrist.”
Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, one of the negotiators, said both sides in this dispute want to protect students.
“Our side believes parents deserve the right to know what discussions about gender they are having with teachers or what clubs they are in,” Gannon said. “Parents understand their child much better than the 15 or 20 different educators that rotate in and out of their child’s life every school year.”
Groups opposed to the bill included New Futures; the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire; GLAD, an LGBTQ advocacy organization from Boston; the New Hampshire Council of Churches; and the state’s two teachers unions, the American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association of New Hampshire.
Frank Knaack of ACLU-NH condemned the compromise.
“Schools are sometimes the only safe place for LGBTQ+ youth. Teachers and counselors may now be forced to disclose confidential records with no regard for whether it puts a student in harm’s way,” he said.
The proposal goes before both the House and Senate for up-or-down votes May 26. Groups opposing the bill plan to lobby lawmakers to vote against it.
“We need to urge them to vote NO. Then, if the bill passes both chambers, Gov. Sununu must veto it to protect trans youth in NH public schools,” said Chris Erchull with GLBTQ Advocates and Defenders.
Social conservatives revived this bill from near death earlier this week. Robust organizations such as Rebuild NH and the House Freedom Caucus already are working to line up votes to pass it.
Whitley had tried to get the committee to accept her plan to form a commission on the topic and create a guidebook with existing parental rights provisions.
The same proposal failed in the Senate on a 12-12 vote, and the conferees rejected it.