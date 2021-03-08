CONCORD – Even as a voter residency law was being fought in court, House Republican lawmakers advocated a half dozen other bills Monday to restrict the rights of college students and “temporary” citizens to cast ballots here.
Former Supreme Court Chief Justice and State Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, proposed ending affidavits that permit people to vote even if they don't have proof of age, U.S. citizenship or residency with them.
This bill would permit the casting of "provisional" ballots (HB 531) that could get counted up to five days after an election.
Democratic colleagues countered with their own reform measure (HB 538) going in the opposite direction, doing away with the state verification of voter without IDs and also ending any connection between voter status and any other legal definitions of residency.
With voters flipping control of the Legislature from Democratic to Republican hands last November, these proposed moves to tighten the pool of New Hampshire’s electorate could move forward.
Much of the drive appears linked to Secretary of State Bill Gardner and former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald ruling last fall that out-of-state college students, staying home due to COVID-19, did not surrender their right to vote here.
“Students want to be a special class of people. Either become a resident of the state of New Hampshire or not,” said State Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, author of a bill (HB 429) to make college students who vote here eligible to pay in-state tuition.
This legislation would cost the University System of New Hampshire $170 million a year in revenue and would lead to tuition increases along with deep cuts to college scholarship aid, according to Tom Cronin, director of governmental relations for USNH.
House Election Laws Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said these bills produced the most public response of any election topic to date in 2021; 18 signed up to back Baldasaro’s bill, and 457 were against it.
Rep. Norman Silber, R-Gilford, offered a more blunt instrument (HB 362), which would get rid of the definition of domicile that allows college students and others to vote here even though they aren’t permanent residents.
“Any time we create a favored class of people, it diminishes the voting rights of other people,” Silber said.
During nearly three hours of public hearing, a few dozen college student protested this effort.
“Make no mistake: An attack on anyone’s right to vote is an attack on everyone’s right to vote. This latest wave of bills targeting student voting rights in New Hampshire demonstrates what we already know— there is a real, dangerous strategy to corrupt our democracy and pass restrictive voting bills based on lies about voter fraud that decide who gets to take part in our elections,” said Arianna Kahn, a Dartmouth College student leader.
In 2018, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law passed by the GOP-led Legislature advising anyone who claims New Hampshire as their voting residence that they eventually will have to obtain an in-state driver’s license and register their car here.
A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge struck down as unconstitutional a different 2017 law that tightened the identification requirements for registering to vote here.
The AG’s office has appealed the decision about that law (SB 3) to the state Supreme Court.
Henry Klementowicz, staff attorney and lobbyist with the Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said many of these bills were unconstitutional or had other problems.
For example, Lynn’s measure to eliminate the voter affidavits could jeopardize the exemption New Hampshire got in 1993 from the federal Motor Voter Act that requires states to hold voter registration drives at motor vehicle substations and in other government buildings.
“There is a group of people who might be prevented from voting anywhere. I think that’s a pretty clear constitutional violation,” Klementowicz said.
Griffin offered her own bill (HB 554) to tighten the definition of “temporary absence” so she said those who live in California but have a vacation home in New Hampshire aren’t eligible to vote in both states.
“At some point I think we need to recognize that nailing it down a little more might be helpful,” Griffin said.
Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters New Hampshire, said this push for change makes little sense in a state where officials a few months ago celebrated overseeing the “most secure election” in state history.
“Voters want to have confidence in the system, but that doesn’t mean they want it to be more complicated,” Tentarelli said.
"Bills being heard attempt to make it harder for absentee voters and for college students to participate in our democracy. That is a move in the wrong direction in a state that is already doing many things right.”