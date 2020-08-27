CONCORD — The first-term, House Republican representative arrested on felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges resigned his seat in the House of Representatives Thursday.
Robert L. Forsythe, 38, was arrested in late June and charged with assaulting an intimate partner.
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack said Forsythe informed him Thursday he had stepped down.
“I spoke with Rep. Forsythe this morning and encouraged him to resign from the House, which he has now done,” Rep. Dick Hinch stated. “He faces very serious charges that he will need to answer to in a court of law. Domestic violence and assault are unacceptable and wrong and have no place in our society.”
Forsythe did not respond to telephone calls or emails seeking comment.
After the Concord Monitor first reported on Forsythe’s arrest, Gov. Chris Sununu joined Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley who had earlier called on Forsythe to “resign immediately.”
In 2020, Forsythe is the only GOP candidate running for this House seat.
Meanwhile, state GOP officials have encouraged Boscawen Republican Tim Vendt to mount a write-in campaign for the Sept. 8 primary.
In 2018, Forsythe defeated Vendt in that primary by only nine votes.
Forsythe went on to win the seat by six votes over Democrat Edward Cherian.
If Forsythe still wins this primary, he can decline the nomination and party leaders could pick someone such as Vendt to run in his place.
The Democratic candidate in 2020 is Caroletta Alicea who held the seat for three terms and defeated Forsythe in 2016.